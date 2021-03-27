- Arranca la jornada 2 en Europa
- Pasó: miércoles 24 | jueves 25
- 🚨 Refresca para actualizar 🚨
🌍 Programa de partidos (hora CET)
- Montenegro 4-1 Gibraltar (Final)
- Rusia 2-1 Eslovenia (Final)
- Bielorrusia 4-2 Estonia (Final)
- Noruega 0-3 Turquía (Final)
- Croacia 1-0 Chipre (Final)
- Países Bajos 2-0 Letonia (Final)
- República de Irlanda 0-0 Luxemburgo (2º T)
- Serbia 0-2 Portugal (2º T)
- Eslovaquia 2-2 Malta (2º T)
- República Checa 1-0 Bélgica (2º T)
Sistema de disputa: Las diez primeras de grupo accederán directamente a Catar 2022, mientras que las diez segundas clasificadas disputarán la repesca. Dicha repesca incluirá asimismo a las dos mejores primeras de grupo de la Liga de Naciones de la UEFA 2020-21 que no hayan logrado el billete directo para Catar 2022 ni para esta repesca. Las 12 selecciones en liza se distribuirán en tres cuadros eliminatorios con semifinales y final a partido único, para determinar a los tres últimos representantes europeos en la cita mundialista.
🤓 PRIMERAS CONCLUSIONES
- Croacia y Países Bajos reaccionan
Ambas han conseguido su primera victoria en los Clasificatorios para la cita de Catar 2022. Croacia ha vencido por la mínima a Chipre gracias a un tanto de Pasalic a poco del descanso mientras que para Países Bajos, el triunfo ha sido más cómodo. Derrotó 2-0 a Letonia, triunfo que certificó el sevillista Luuk De Jong con un gol en el minuto 69.
- Madrugando con paso firme
En los primeros partidos del día, Montenegro ha conseguido un sólido triunfo ante Gibraltar que lo mantiene en lo más alto del Grupo G con pleno de victorias, igual que Rusia, que ha sufrido algo más para vencer a Eslovenia, sumando su segunda victoria. Otra selección que ha comenzado la fase de clasificación de la mejor manera es Turquía, que ya derrotó con claridad el miércoles a Países Bajos, y hoy ha hecho lo mismo con Noruega a domicilio. Es la primera vez que el cuadro otomano comienza una clasificación para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA con dos triunfos.
🆕 EN VIVO
Eliminatorias europeas: 27 de marzo
-
Romelu Lukaku of Belgium and Jan Boril of Czech Republic compete
27 mar. 2021
Romelu Lukaku of Belgium and Jan Boril of Czech Republic compete.
-
Diogo Jota of Portugal celebrates scoring
27 mar. 2021
Diogo Jota of Portugal celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Serbia and Portugal at FK Crvena Zvezda stadium on March 27, 2021 in Belgrade, Serbia.
-
Ozan Tufan of Turkey celebrates after scoring
27 mar. 2021
Ozan Tufan of Turkey celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Norway and Turkey at the La Rosaleda Stadium on March 27, 2021 in Malaga, Spain.
-
Croatian players celebrate after scoring first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Croatia and Cyprus on March 27, 2021 at HNK Rijeka stadium in Rijeka, Croatia.
27 mar. 2021
Croatian players celebrate after scoring first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Croatia and Cyprus on March 27, 2021 at HNK Rijeka stadium in Rijeka, Croatia.
-
Luuk de Jong of Netherlands celebrates after scoring
27 mar. 2021
Luuk de Jong of Netherlands celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between the Netherlands and Latvia at the Amsterdam Arena on March 27, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
-
Erling Haaland of Norway looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Norway and Turkey at the La Rosaleda Stadium on March 27, 2021 in Malaga, Spain.
27 mar. 2021
Erling Haaland of Norway looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Norway and Turkey at the La Rosaleda Stadium on March 27, 2021 in Malaga, Spain.
-
Nicholas Ioannou of Cyprus and Josip Brekalo of Croatia in action during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Croatia and Cyprus on March 27, 2021 at HNK Rijeka stadium in Rijeka, Croatia.
27 mar. 2021
Nicholas Ioannou of Cyprus and Josip Brekalo of Croatia in action during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Croatia and Cyprus on March 27, 2021 at HNK Rijeka stadium in Rijeka, Croatia.
General view inside the stadium of Netherlands fans during the National Anthems prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between the Netherlands and Latvia at the Amsterdam Arena on March 27, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
27 mar. 2021
General view inside the stadium of Netherlands fans during the National Anthems prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between the Netherlands and Latvia at the Amsterdam Arena on March 27, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
-
Netherlands v Latvia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
27 mar. 2021
Frenkie de Jong of Netherlands is put under pressure by Vladislavs Gutkovskis and Kriss Karklins of Latvia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between the Netherlands and Latvia at the Amsterdam Arena on March 27, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
-
Norway players form a huddle prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Norway and Turkey at the La Rosaleda Stadium on March 27, 2021 in Malaga, Spain.
27 mar. 2021
Norway players form a huddle prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Norway and Turkey at the La Rosaleda Stadium on March 27, 2021 in Malaga, Spain.
-
Ozan Tufan of Turkey celebrates with teammates after scoring
27 mar. 2021
Ozan Tufan of Turkey celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Norway and Turkey at the La Rosaleda Stadium on March 27, 2021 in Malaga, Spain.
-
Ozan Tufan of Turkey celebrates with Burak YÄ±lmaz and Mert Muldur after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Norway and Turkey at the La Rosaleda Stadium on March 27, 2021 in Malaga, Spain.
27 mar. 2021
Ozan Tufan of Turkey celebrates with Burak Yılmaz and Mert Muldur after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Norway and Turkey at the La Rosaleda Stadium on March 27, 2021 in Malaga, Spain.
-
Luuk de Jong of Netherlands scores their team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between the Netherlands and Latvia at the Amsterdam Arena on March 27, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
27 mar. 2021
Luuk de Jong of Netherlands scores their team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between the Netherlands and Latvia at the Amsterdam Arena on March 27, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
-
Ozan Tufan of Turkey celebrates with Umut Merao after scoring their team's third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Norway and Turkey at the La Rosaleda Stadium on March 27, 2021 in Malaga, Spain.
27 mar. 2021
Ozan Tufan of Turkey celebrates with Umut Merao after scoring their team's third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Norway and Turkey at the La Rosaleda Stadium on March 27, 2021 in Malaga, Spain.
-
Diogo Jota heads home for Portugal against Serbia
27 mar. 2021
Diogo Jota of Portugal scores their team's first goal past Marko Dmitrovic of Serbia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Serbia and Portugal at FK Crvena Zvezda stadium on March 27, 2021 in Belgrade, Serbia.
-
Cyrus Christie of Republic of Ireland and Marvin Martins of Luxembourg battle for the ball
27 mar. 2021
Cyrus Christie of Republic of Ireland and Marvin Martins of Luxembourg battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Republic of Ireland and Luxembourg at Aviva Stadium on March 27, 2021 in Dublin, Ireland.
🆚
¡Qué bueno es volver a hinchas en las canchas!
Con 2 dos goles ante Eslovenia, el delantero ruso Artem Dzyuba llegó a 29 de ellos con la selección (en 49 partidos). Así, está a 1 Aleksandr Kerzhakov, máximo anotador histórico del combinado ruso.