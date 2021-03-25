Serge Gnabry of Germany celebrates with Emre Can after scoring

DUISBURG, GERMANY - MARCH 25: Serge Gnabry of Germany celebrates with Emre Can after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Germany and Iceland on March 25, 2021 in Duisburg, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

© Getty Images