- España empató 1-1 en su debut ante Grecia
- Triunfos cómodos de Italia, Inglaterra y Alemania
- Ibrahimovic regresa tras 5 años
EL RESUMEN DE LA JORNADA. España ha comenzado su participación en las eliminatorias europeas para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™ con un empate a uno ante Grecia, en una jornada con cómodos triunfos de las favoritas y en las que han destacado el regreso con su selección de Zlatan Ibrahimovic y que en todos los partidos ha habido goles.
Aquí puedes repasar lo que sucedió el martes, en la apertura del clasificatorio del Viejo Continente.
Resultados (25 de marzo)
- España 1-1 Grecia (Grupo B)
- Suecia 1-0 Georgia (Grupo B)
- Bulgaria 1-3 Suiza (Grupo C)
- Italia 2-0 Irlanda del Norte (Grupo C)
- Israel 0-2 Dinamarca (Grupo F)
- Moldavia 1-1 Islas Faroe (Grupo F)
- Escocia 2-2 Austria (Grupo F)
- Inglaterra 5-0 San Marino (Grupo I)
- Andorra 0-1 Albania (Grupo I)
- Hungría 3-3 Polonia (Grupo I)
- Liechtenstein 0-1 Armenia (Grupo J)
- Alemania 3-0 Islandia (Grupo J)
- Rumanía 3-2 Macedonia del Norte (Grupo J)
Sistema de disputa: Las diez primeras de grupo accederán directamente a Catar 2022, mientras que las diez segundas clasificadas disputarán la repesca. Dicha repesca incluirá asimismo a las dos mejores primeras de grupo de la Liga de Naciones de la UEFA 2020-21 que no hayan logrado el billete directo para Catar 2022 ni para esta repesca. Las 12 selecciones en liza se distribuirán en tres cuadros eliminatorios con semifinales y final a partido único, para determinar a los tres últimos representantes europeos en la cita mundialista.
📷 LA JORNADA EN FOTOS
Eliminatorias europeas: 25 de marzo
-
Italy v Northern Ireland - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
25 mar. 2021
PARMA, ITALY - MARCH 25: Domenico Berardi of Italy (R) celebrates with teammate Lorenzo Insigne after scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Italy and Northern Ireland on March 25, 2021 in Parma, Italy.
© Getty Images
-
Spain v Greece - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
25 mar. 2021
GRANADA, SPAIN - MARCH 25: Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates with (L-R) Eric Garcia, Rodri, Sergio Ramos, Marcos Llorente and Dani Olmo after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Spain and Greece on March 25, 2021 in Granada, Spain.
© Getty Images
-
Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action against Georgia
25 mar. 2021
Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action against Georgia.
© imago images
-
Serge Gnabry of Germany celebrates with Emre Can after scoring
25 mar. 2021
DUISBURG, GERMANY - MARCH 25: Serge Gnabry of Germany celebrates with Emre Can after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Germany and Iceland on March 25, 2021 in Duisburg, Germany.
© Getty Images
-
England v San Marino - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
25 mar. 2021
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: James Ward-Prowse of England celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between England and San Marino at Wembley Stadium on March 25, 2021 in London, England.
© Getty Images
-
Spain v Greece - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
25 mar. 2021
GRANADA, SPAIN - MARCH 25: Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Spain and Greece on March 25, 2021 in Granada, Spain.
© Getty Images
-
England v San Marino - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
25 mar. 2021
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: Raheem Sterling of England celebrates with teammate Jesse Lingard after scoring their team's third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between England and San Marino at Wembley Stadium on March 25, 2021 in London, England.
© Getty Images
-
Zlatan Ibrahimovic of the Swedish national football
25 mar. 2021
Zlatan Ibrahimovic of the Swedish national football
© imago images
-
Italy v Northern Ireland - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
25 mar. 2021
PARMA, ITALY - MARCH 25: Josh Magennis of Northern Ireland battles for possession with Giorgio Chiellini of Italy during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Italy and Northern Ireland on March 25, 2021 in Parma, Italy.
© Getty Images
-
Spain v Greece - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
25 mar. 2021
GRANADA, SPAIN - MARCH 25: Sergio Canales of Spain reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Spain and Greece on March 25, 2021 in Granada, Spain.
© Getty Images
-
Haris Seferovic celebrates scoring for Switzerland
25 mar. 2021
SOFIA, BULGARIA - MARCH 25: Haris Seferovic of Switzerland celebrates scoring their second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Bulgaria and Switzerland at Vasil Levski National Stadium on March 25, 2021 in Sofia, Bulgaria.
© Getty Images
-
Ricardo Rodriguez of Switzerland
25 mar. 2021
SOFIA, BULGARIA - MARCH 25: Ricardo Rodriguez of Switzerland during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Bulgaria and Switzerland at Vasil Levski National Stadium on March 25, 2021 in Sofia, Bulgaria.
© Getty Images
-
Timo Werner and Kai Havertz of Germany inspect the pitch
25 mar. 2021
DUISBURG, GERMANY - MARCH 25: Timo Werner and Kai Havertz of Germany inspect the pitch prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Germany and Iceland on March 25, 2021 in Duisburg, Germany.
© Getty Images
-
Bulgaria v Switzerland - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
25 mar. 2021
SOFIA, BULGARIA - MARCH 25: Kristiyan Malinov and Georgi Kostadinov of Bulgaria challenge Breel Embolo of Switzerland during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Bulgaria and Switzerland at Vasil Levski National Stadium on March 25, 2021 in Sofia, Bulgaria.
© Getty Images
-
England v San Marino - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
25 mar. 2021
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: James Ward-Prowse of England gestures during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between England and San Marino at Wembley Stadium on March 25, 2021 in London, England.
© Getty Images
-
Germany v Iceland - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
25 mar. 2021
DUISBURG, GERMANY - MARCH 25: Jon Dadi Bodvarsson of Iceland battles for possession with Lukas Klostermann of Germany during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Germany and Iceland on March 25, 2021 in Duisburg, Germany.
© Getty Images
-
Dominic Calvert-Lewin of England reacts
25 mar. 2021
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: Dominic Calvert-Lewin of England reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between England and San Marino at Wembley Stadium on March 25, 2021 in London, England.
© Getty Images
-
A detailed view of the Leonardo Bonucci of Italy's boots to celebrate 100 appearances
25 mar. 2021
PARMA, ITALY - MARCH 25: A detailed view of the Leonardo Bonucci of Italy's boots to celebrate 100 appearances before the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Italy and Northern Ireland on March 25, 2021 in Parma, Italy.
© Getty Images
-
England v San Marino - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
25 mar. 2021
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: Harry Kane of England warms up during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between England and San Marino at Wembley Stadium on March 25, 2021 in London, England.
© Getty Images
-
Italy v Northern Ireland - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
25 mar. 2021
PARMA, ITALY - MARCH 25: Leonardo Bonucci of Italy in action during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Italy and Northern Ireland on March 25, 2021 in Parma, Italy.
© Getty Images
-
Spain v Greece - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
25 mar. 2021
GRANADA, SPAIN - MARCH 25: Tasos Bakasetas of Greece scores their team's first goal past Unai Simon of Spain during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Spain and Greece on March 25, 2021 in Granada, Spain.
© Getty Images
-
Spain v Greece - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
25 mar. 2021
GRANADA, SPAIN - MARCH 25: Inigo Martinez of Spain is shown a yellow card by referee Marco Guida during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Spain and Greece on March 25, 2021 in Granada, Spain.
© Getty Images
-
Sasa Kalajdzic of Austria celebrates scoring
25 mar. 2021
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 25: Sasa Kalajdzic of Austria celebrates with team mates after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Scotland and Austria on March 25, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.
© Getty Images
-
Tasos Bakasetas of Greece celebrates
25 mar. 2021
GRANADA, SPAIN - MARCH 25: Tasos Bakasetas of Greece celebrates with team mates after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Spain and Greece on March 25, 2021 in Granada, Spain.
© Getty Images
-
Philipp Lienhart of Austria battles for possession with Ryan Christie of Scotland
25 mar. 2021
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 25: Philipp Lienhart of Austria battles for possession with Ryan Christie of Scotland during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Scotland and Austria on March 25, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.
© Getty Images
🤓 ALGUNAS CONCLUSIONES
- Debut con tropiezo
España inició el camino hacia la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™ con un tropiezo inesperado, al empatar 1-1 en Granada con Grecia. Los de Luis Enrique se adelantaron en el marcador con gol de Morata, pero Grecia empató en la segunda mitad con tanto de penalti de Bakasetas. España intentó la remontada, pero le faltaron ideas para hacer daño a la bien posicionada Grecia. En el otro partido del grupo, Suecia, con el debut de Ibrahimovic, derrotó por la mínima a Georgia, rival del domingo de La Roja.
- Comienzo cómodo
En la noche en la que Bonucci entraba en el selecto grupo de jugadores con más de 100 internacionalidades, los transalpinos se han desecho sin problemas de Irlanda del Norte con dos goles en el primer periodo. Más cómodo ha sido el triunfo de Inglaterra, que ha vencido por 5-0 a San Marino en un encuentro donde Sterling ha sumado su 12º gol en sus últimos 14 partidos con la selección. Alemania, por su parte, encarriló en los primeros siete minutos su duelo ante Islandia y terminó la primera jornada con un 3-0 que le coloca en lo más alto del Grupo J.
- Triunfos importantes
Suiza y Dinamarca han sumado dos importantes triunfos a domicilio ante Bulgaria e Israel que les hacen comenzar los clasificatorios de la mejor manera posible. Los primeros encarrilaron en apenas 12 minutos la victoria en Bulgaria, mientras que los daneses mostraron una imagen solvente para llevarse los tres puntos con gol incluido del azulgrana Braithwaite.
- Interesantes duelo
Hungría y Polonia han disputado un entretenido encuentro lleno de alternativas que ha terminado 3-3. Los magiares se adelantaron hasta en dos ocasiones, pero vieron como el actual #TheBest Robert Lewandoski ponía el definitivo empate a 7' del final. Escocia, por su parte, ha salvado al final un punto ante Austria, mientras que Rumanía se ha llevado un valioso triunfo tras vencer 3-2 a una Macedonia del Norte que le empató en un trepidante final en el que Ianis Hagi dejó los tres puntos en casa.
🔢 NÚMEROS QUE HABLAN
Los partidos como internacional con Italia que ha sumado Leonardo Bonucci ante Irlanda del Norte, una cifra que ya superaron Gianluigi Buffon, Fabio Cannavaro, Paolo Maldini, Daniele De Rossi, Andrea Pirlo, Dino Zoff y Giorgio Chiellini.
Son los años, además de 173 días, que tiene hoy Zlatan Ibrahimovic y con los que supera a Thomas Ravelli (38 años y 59 días) como el jugador más veterano en vestir la camiseta de Suecia.
Son los minutos que le llevó a Suiza marcarle 3 goles a Bulgaria. Esta es la ventaja de 3 goles más rápida en la historia de la selección suiza.