5 & 3 - Lassina Traoré became the first @AFCAjax player to record five goals in an Eredivisie game since Marco van Basten in 1985 (6) and the first Ajax player to record 3 assists in a league match since Frenkie de Jong in 2017 (3). Omnipotent. pic.twitter.com/Lb9OOZAlSj