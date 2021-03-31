- España vence a Kosovo 3-1 sin dar buena imagen
- Derrota de Alemania, ganan Italia, Francia e Inglaterra
- Esto pasó en la jornada de este martes
🌍 RESULTADOS
- Armenia 3-2 Rumanía (GRUPO J)
- Moldavia 1-4 Israel (GRUPO F)
- San Marino 0-2 Albania (GRUPO I)
- Inglaterra 2-1 Polonia (GRUPO I)
- Andorra 1-4 Hungría (GRUPO I)
- Liechtenstein 1-4 Islandia (GRUPO J)
- Alemania 1-2 Macedonia del Norte (GRUPO J)
- Escocia 4-0 Islas Feroe (GRUPO F)
- Austria 0-4 Dinamarca (GRUPO F)
- Ucrania 1-1 Kazajstán (GRUPO D)
- Bosnia y Herzegovina 0-1 Francia (GRUPO D)
- Irlanda del Norte 0-0 Bulgaria (GRUPO C)
- Lituania 0-2 Italia (GRUPO C)
- España 3-1 Kosovo (GRUPO B)
- Grecia 1-1 Georgia (GRUPO B)
Sistema de disputa: Las diez primeras de grupo accederán directamente a Catar 2022, mientras que las diez segundas clasificadas disputarán la repesca. Dicha repesca incluirá asimismo a las dos mejores primeras de grupo de la Liga de Naciones de la UEFA 2020-21 que no hayan logrado el billete directo para Catar 2022 ni para esta repesca. Las 12 selecciones en liza se distribuirán en tres cuadros eliminatorios con semifinales y final a partido único, para determinar a los tres últimos representantes europeos en la cita mundialista.
🤓 ALGUNAS CONCLUSIONES
- Roja sin brillo
España se ha colocado líder del Grupo B tras una victoria sin brillo por 3-1 ante Kosovo. Los de Luis Enrique cumplieron sin más y llegaron a ver como su rival se ponía 2-1. Gerard Moreno cerró un triunfo que Dani Olmo y Ferran Torres iniciaron con sus goles. En el otro encuentro del grupo, Grecia y Georgia siguen sin ganar tras el 1-1 en suelo heleno, mientras que Suecia, invicta tras dos partidos, descansó.
- Duro revés de Alemania
Grave tropiezo de Alemania, que ha perdido en casa ante Macedonia tras un gol de Elif Elmas a cinco minutos del final. Armenia se coloca líder del Grupo J y sumando sus tres partidos por victorias tras vencer por 3-2 a Rumanía. Italia, por su parte, ha vencido con comodidad en su visita a Lituania y suma sus partidos por triunfos, siendo líder del Grupo C tras el 0-0 entre Irlanda del Norte y Bulgaria y aprovechando que Suiza descansaba.
- Inglaterra sigue invicta
Inglaterra se ha llevado el duelo entre las dos favoritas del Grupo I tras vencer 2-1 a Polonia con goles de Kane y Maguire, este en el 85' cuando el marcador señalaba 1-1. Suma tres de tres, aunque por detrás marcha la invicta Hungría (2V, 1E), que derrotó a Andorra por 1-4, mientras que Albania hizo lo propio por 0-2 en su visita a San Marino.
- Imparable Dinamarca
Francia también lidera el Grupo D tras derrotar por la mínima a Bosnia y Herzegovina gracias a un tanto del azulgrana Griezmann en la segunda mitad. Ucrania, por su parte, se descuelga de los primeros puestos tras empatar en casa con Kazajstán. También marcha invicta y dando una gran imagen Dinamarca, que tras el 0-4 en su visita a la siempre complicada Austria suma nueve puntos y 14 goles a favor, por cero en contra, en lo alto del Grupo F. Le sigue Escocia, invicta pero con dos empates, tras ganar 4-0 a Islas Feroe, mientras que Israel venció 1-4 en Moldavia.
📷 LA JORNADA EN FOTOS
European World Cup qualifiers: 31 March
Ilkay Gundogan of Germany looks dejected during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Germany and North Macedonia at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena
31 mar. 2021
DUISBURG, GERMANY - MARCH 31: Ilkay Gundogan of Germany looks dejected during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Germany and North Macedonia at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena on March 31, 2021 in Duisburg, Germany.
Germany v North Macedonia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
31 mar. 2021
DUISBURG, GERMANY - MARCH 31: Joshua Kimmich and Matthias Ginter of Germany react after conceding their side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Germany and North Macedonia at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena on March 31, 2021 in Duisburg, Germany.
Germany v North Macedonia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
31 mar. 2021
DUISBURG, GERMANY - MARCH 31: Eljif Elmas of North Macedonia celebrates with team mate Stefan Spirovski after scoring their side's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Germany and North Macedonia at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena on March 31, 2021 in Duisburg, Germany.
Germany v North Macedonia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
31 mar. 2021
DUISBURG, GERMANY - MARCH 31: Leroy Sane of Germany reacts following the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Germany and North Macedonia at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena on March 31, 2021 in Duisburg, Germany.
Serhiy Sydorchuk of Ukraine celebrates with Oleksandr Zinchenko and team mates after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between France and Ukraine on March 24, 2021 in Paris, France.
31 mar. 2021
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 24: Serhiy Sydorchuk of Ukraine celebrates with Oleksandr Zinchenko and team mates after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between France and Ukraine on March 24, 2021 in Paris, France.
Lithuania v Italy - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
31 mar. 2021
VILNIUS, LITHUANIA - MARCH 31: Ciro Immobile of Italy in action during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Lithuania and Italy on March 31, 2021 in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Spain v Kosovo - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
31 mar. 2021
SEVILLE, SPAIN - MARCH 31: Dani Olmo of Spain celebrates with teammate Jordi Alba after scoring their team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Spain and Kosovo at Estadio Olimpico on March 31, 2021 in Seville, Spain.
Spain v Kosovo - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
31 mar. 2021
SEVILLE, SPAIN - MARCH 31: Players of Spain line up prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Spain and Kosovo at Estadio Olimpico on March 31, 2021 in Seville, Spain.
Germany v North Macedonia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
31 mar. 2021
DUISBURG, GERMANY - MARCH 31: Players of Germany react after conceding as Goran Pandev of North Macedonia celebrates with team mates after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Germany and North Macedonia at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena on March 31, 2021 in Duisburg, Germany.
Austria v Denmark - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
31 mar. 2021
VIENNA, AUSTRIA - MARCH 31: Carlo Holse of Denmark battles for possession with Stefan Ilsanker of Austria during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Austria and Denmark at Ernst Happel Stadium on March 31, 2021 in Vienna, Austria.
England v Poland - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
31 mar. 2021
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Harry Kane of England celebrates with Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling after scoring their side's first goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between England and Poland on March 31, 2021 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.
Andorra v Hungary - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
31 mar. 2021
ANDORRA LA VELLA, ANDORRA - MARCH 31: Attila Fiola of Hungary scores their team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Andorra and Hungary at Estadi Nacional on March 31, 2021 in Andorra la Vella, Andorra.
Germany v North Macedonia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
31 mar. 2021
DUISBURG, GERMANY - MARCH 31: Leroy Sane of Germany is challenged by Ezgjan Alioski during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Germany and North Macedonia at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena on March 31, 2021 in Duisburg, Germany.
Harry Kane of England scores e penalty
31 mar. 2021
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Harry Kane of England scores their side's first goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between England and Poland on March 31, 2021 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.
Ivaylo Chochev of Bulgaria passes the ball under pressure from Paddy McNair of Northern Ireland
31 mar. 2021
BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - MARCH 31: Ivaylo Chochev of Bulgaria passes the ball under pressure from Paddy McNair of Northern Ireland during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Northern Ireland and Bulgaria at Windsor Park on March 31, 2021 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
John McGinn celebrates scoring for Scotland with Kieran Tierney and Scott McTominay
31 mar. 2021
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 31: John McGinn of Scotland celebrates with team mate Kieran Tierney and Scott McTominay after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Scotland and Faroe Islands at Hampden Park on March 31, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Mason Mount of England battles for possession with Piotr Zielinski of Poland
31 mar. 2021
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Mason Mount of England battles for possession with Piotr Zielinski of Poland during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between England and Poland on March 31, 2021 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.
England v Poland - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
31 mar. 2021
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Kamil Glik of Poland clears the ball whilst under pressure from Phil Foden of England during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between England and Poland on March 31, 2021 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.
Northern Ireland v Bulgaria - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
31 mar. 2021
BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - MARCH 31: Andrey Galabinov of Bulgaria is challenged by Daniel Ballard of Northern Ireland during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Northern Ireland and Bulgaria at Windsor Park on March 31, 2021 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Germany v North Macedonia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
31 mar. 2021
DUISBURG, GERMANY - MARCH 31: Goran Pandev of North Macedonia celebrates with team mates Boban Nikolov and Enis Bardhi after scoring their side's first goalduring the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Germany and North Macedonia at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena on March 31, 2021 in Duisburg, Germany.
Spain v Kosovo - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
31 mar. 2021
SEVILLE, SPAIN - MARCH 31: Dani Olmo of Spain celebrates with team mate Marcos Llorente after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Spain and Kosovo at Estadio Olimpico on March 31, 2021 in Seville, Spain.
Austria v Denmark - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
31 mar. 2021
VIENNA, AUSTRIA - MARCH 31: Gernot Trauner of Austria and Martin Braithwaite of Denmark battle for possession during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Austria and Denmark at Ernst Happel Stadium on March 31, 2021 in Vienna, Austria.
Andorra v Hungary - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
31 mar. 2021
ANDORRA LA VELLA, ANDORRA - MARCH 31: Attila Fiola of Hungary scores their team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Andorra and Hungary at Estadi Nacional on March 31, 2021 in Andorra la Vella, Andorra.
England v Poland - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
31 mar. 2021
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Harry Maguire of England celebrates with Mason Mount after scoring their side's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between England and Poland on March 31, 2021 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.
Germany v North Macedonia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
31 mar. 2021
DUISBURG, GERMANY - MARCH 31: Players of North Macedonia celebrate following their side's victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Germany and North Macedonia at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena on March 31, 2021 in Duisburg, Germany.
Andorra v Hungary - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
31 mar. 2021
ANDORRA LA VELLA, ANDORRA - MARCH 31: Loic Nego of Hungary celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's fourth goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Andorra and Hungary at Estadi Nacional on March 31, 2021 in Andorra la Vella, Andorra.
Germany v North Macedonia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
31 mar. 2021
DUISBURG, GERMANY - MARCH 31: Eljif Elmas of North Macedonia celebrates with team mates after scoring their side's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Germany and North Macedonia at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena on March 31, 2021 in Duisburg, Germany.
🔢 NÚMEROS QUE HABLAN
Cinco goles de los últimos 11 de España ha marcado el extremo del Manchester City Ferran Torres. Además, con seis, es el segundo máximo goleador bajo el mandato de Luis Enrique por detrás de Sergio Ramos (9).
Son lo años que tiene Goran Pandev y con los que se ha convertido en el jugador más veterano en marcarle a Alemania, superando al noruego Hans Nordahl, que lo hizo en 1953 con 35 años.
Es el número de triunfos que lleva Inglaterra en sus últimos 25 partidos clasificatorios para una Copa Mundial de la FIFA, con dos empates, desde que perdió ante Alemania en el año 2000.