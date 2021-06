🇹🇭 Thailand and⚡️Buriram United’s rising stars, Supachok Sarachat, Supachai Jaided and Suphanat Mueanta, will travel to England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 to train and have a trial with @LCFC 🦊 for a month at the end of the @thaileague 2020/21 season. pic.twitter.com/0nZqqO2dVf