- Este lunes Manuel Neuer disputa su partido 100 con Alemania
- En 2014 conquistó la Copa Mundial con la selección de su país
- El capitán, de 35 años, no se plantea colgar los guantes todavía
Es el 2 de junio de 2009, y Alemania se enfrenta a Emiratos Árabes Unidos en el Estadio Al-Maktoum, en Dubái. De titular en el arco de la Mannschaft juega Manuel Neuer, uno de los mayores talentos del fútbol alemán. Poco más de doce años después, este arquero de talla mundial disputa su partido internacional número 100, convertido ya en capitán, premio The Best al Guardameta de la FIFA 2020, Guante de Oro en la Copa Mundial de 2014 y, lo que es aún más importante, campeón del mundo.
El seleccionador Joachim Loew recuerda bien el estreno de Neuer hace doce años: "Desde el primer momento que vino con nosotros, tuve la sensación de que acabaría siendo uno de los porteros más grandes del planeta".
Líbero y referente de toda una generación
En cualquier caso, y más allá de los éxitos que ha cosechado y celebrado con Alemania, el mundo del fútbol también tiene que agradecerle su particular estilo de juego. Manuel Neuer encarna como nadie la figura del arquero líbero. De hecho, podría decirse que el término se acuñó en su honor.
Cualquier entrenador de guardametas que desee enseñar a sus alumnos este estilo de juego tan ofensivo, podría poner el vídeo de la clase magistral que impartió Neuer en el duelo contra Argelia en los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial de 2014.
En un partido de máxima emoción, Neuer, muy concentrado en todo momento, interceptó varios pases verticales y salió a defender hasta la línea medular. Alemania acabó ganando 2-1 en la prórroga y accedió a cuartos de final. Todo lo que ocurrió a partir de entonces quedó grabado para siempre en los libros de historia del fútbol y en el corazón de la afición alemana.
Director y líder
No obstante, sus cualidades como cancerbero no son la única clave de su éxito, y es que Manuel Neuer es también un líder excepcional. Desde 2016 es el capitán de la selección alemana, y en el fútbol de clubes luce asimismo el brazalete en el FC Bayern de Múnich, vigente campeón de la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA.
Neuer apuesta por la comunicación por encima de todo: “Si uno habla muy poco y no conversa lo suficiente con sus compañeros, el cuerpo técnico y los responsables, no tiene carácter para ser capitán”, señaló en una charla sobre liderazgo en la academia de la Federación Alemana de Fútbol (DFB). Neuer dirige a su equipo desde la retaguardia y está convencido de que sus compañeros entienden perfectamente su lenguaje corporal.
Es el mejor arquero que he visto nunca. Punto. Es el mejor que se ha puesto entre los tres palos en todo el planeta.
Bernd Leno y Kevin Trapp, porteros suplentes de la selección alemana, asumen con resignación su rol a la sombra del extraordinario guardameta. Al fin y al cabo, Neuer "parece que tenga 25 años", indica Leno, quien asegura que "cada día aprendes algo nuevo de él" y que posee unos "reflejos felinos".
Leno, arquero del Arsenal FC, considera que no hay un portero mejor ni siquiera en la Premier League, ya que los brasileños Ederson (Manchester City) o Alisson (Liverpool FC) están un escalón por debajo y Neuer es "aún más completo".
Trapp, guardameta de 30 años del Eintracht Frankfurt, lo ve de manera muy similar. De Neuer le impresiona su "presencia positiva. Uno nunca tiene la sensación de que no está convencido de sí mismo". Está claro que Neuer juega en otra liga.
Manuel Neuer es un golpe de suerte para el fútbol alemán. Ha sido uno de los factores más importantes en el desarrollo de nuestro juego y en los éxitos cosechados en esta última década.
Hoy, en el amistoso de preparación para la Eurocopa de la UEFA 2020, Neuer disputará su partido número 100 con la selección alemana. La DFB lo distinguirá con la medalla de honor, todo un hito, sobre todo para un arquero. Para celebrarlo, el arquero lucirá unos guantes especiales en los que se verá el 100, así como sus trofeos más importantes y su periodo como internacional (de 2009 a 2021), en la lengüeta.
A pesar de todo, Neuer, de 35 años, no se plantea su retirada. "Me lo sigo pasando en grande con los chicos, y no entra en mis planes poner punto final a mi carrera en la selección", manifestó el arquero en una rueda de prensa de la DFB.
Y dado que Hansi Flick, su exentrenador en el Bayern, relevará a Joachim Loew en el banquillo de la selección alemana al término de la Eurocopa, el futuro de Manuel Neuer pinta muy bien siempre que mantenga su actual estado de forma. Próxima parada: Catar 2022™.