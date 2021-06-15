Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™

Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™

21 noviembre - 18 diciembre

Eliminatorias: N/C. y Caribe

Panamá, El Salvador y Canadá, al octogonal final

15 jun. 2021

Panama players celebrate after advancing to the final phase of the Concacaf Qualifier for Qatar 2022 (Photo: @Fepafut)
© Others
  • Los panameños eliminaron con lo justo a Curaçao
  • Salvadoreños y canadienses avanzaron sin sufrir
  • El octogonal otorga 3,5 plazas para Catar 2022

Panamá, El Salvador y Canadá siguen en carrera por un lugar en la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™. Los tres sortearon con éxito la segunda fase de la eliminatoria de la Zona Norte, Centroamericana y Caribeña, avanzando así al octogonal final.

Allí se disputarán las 3,5 plazas que pone en juego la competencia con Costa Rica, Estados Unidos, Honduras, Jamaica y México, quienes ya estaban clasificados para esta instancia.

🔢 RESULTADOS

🧐 CONCLUSIONES

Panamá empató sin goles con Curaçao y consiguió su objetivo, no sin antes sufrir la gota gorda. Los Canaleros habían ganado 2-1 el duelo de ida, por lo que una victoria por la mínima le hubiera dado la clasificación al dueño de casa.

Sin embargo, los panameños sostuvieron el cero en su arco y buscarán clasificarse al Mundial por segunda vez consecutiva, luego de estrenarse en Rusia 2018.

Canadá, por su parte, terminó resolviendo con holgura su choque ante Haití, aunque que no le resultó tan sencillo como marca el 3-0 final. Es más, abrió el marcador recién en el segundo tiempo tras una desafortunada acción del arquero Josue Duverger, quien marcó en propia puerta 

Cyle Larin, quién también había marcado en el primer juego, y Junio Hoilet anotaron los otros tantos canadienses, que no disputaban la instancia decisiva de la Concacaf desde la competencia preliminar para Francia 1998.

Los Canucks estiraron a cinco la cantidad de partidos sin recibir goles. Es más, esta fue su cuarta victoria al hilo sobre los haitianos con su arco invicto.

El Salvador, por último, volvió a ganarle a San Cristóbal y Nieves para imponerse por un global de 6-0.  

Joshua Pérez y Gerson Mayen, uno en cada mitad, marcaron las dianas de la victoria, devolviendo a su selección a esta fase decisiva por primera vez desde la eliminatoria para Sudáfrica 2010.

📸 LA JORNADA EN FOTOS

Concacaf Qatar 2022 qualifiers - 15 June 2021

1 / 15
📸Fotos: Agradecemos las imágenes cedidas y enviadas a la Federación Salvadoreña de Fútbol (@LaSelectaSLV) y la Federación Panameña de Fútbol (@Fepafut)

