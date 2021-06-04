- En Porto Alegre, venció 2-0 a Ecuador
- Richarlison y Neymar anotaron los goles
- El jueves ganaron Colombia y Bolivia
Brasil debió esforzarse para vencer a Ecuador por 2-0 y, con su quinta victoria en otros tantos partidos, amplió su ventaja sobre Argentina en la tabla de posiciones de las eliminatorias sudamericanas para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™.
El encuentro cerró la 7a jornada, que había comenzado el jueves con las victorias de Colombia y Bolivia, los empates de Argentina con Chile y Uruguay con Ecuador.
Vale recordar que la jornadas 5 y 6 fueron pospuestas para después de la Copa América.
⚔️ EL PARTIDO
No le resultó sencillo a Brasil el esquema que utilizó Ecuador para frenarlo en el primer tiempo. Mientras pudo, lo presionó bien arriba y no lo dejó crear juego con claridad, aunque no tuvo profundidad para inquietar a Alisson.
De tanto buscarlo, la Canarinha encontró el gol gracias a Richarlison, quien apareció por izquierda para vencer a Domínguez. El local sentenció el pleito cuando Neymar, en su segundo intento, marcó de penal el 2-0.
📸 FOTOS DEL PARTIDO
Eliminatorias: Brasil v Ecuador
-
Neymar Jr. of Brazil kisses the ball before taking a penalty kick
05 jun. 2021
PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 04: Neymar Jr. of Brazil kisses the ball before taking a penalty kick to score the second goal of his team during a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Beira-Rio Stadium on June 04, 2021 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Brazil v Ecuador - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
04 jun. 2021
PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 04: Aerial view of Beira-Rio Stadium ahead of a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 on June 04, 2021 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Marquinhos of Brazil and teammates walk onto the field
05 jun. 2021
PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 04: Marquinhos of Brazil and teammates walk onto the field during a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Beira-Rio Stadium on June 04, 2021 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Tite coach of Brazil walks onto the field before a match between Brazil and Ecuador
05 jun. 2021
PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 04: Tite coach of Brazil walks onto the field before a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Beira-Rio Stadium on June 04, 2021 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Gabriel Barbosa of Brazil fights for the ball with Robert Arboleda of Ecuador
05 jun. 2021
PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 04: Gabriel Barbosa of Brazil fights for the ball with Robert Arboleda of Ecuador during a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Beira-Rio Stadium on June 04, 2021 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alexander Dominguez of Ecuador assists Gabriel Barbosa of Brazil
05 jun. 2021
PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 04: Alexander Dominguez of Ecuador assists Gabriel Barbosa of Brazil during a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Beira-Rio Stadium on June 04, 2021 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Gustavo Alfaro coach of Ecuador watches a match between Brazil and Ecuador
05 jun. 2021
PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 04: Gustavo Alfaro coach of Ecuador watches a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 from the side line at Beira-Rio Stadium on June 04, 2021 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Neymar Jr. of Brazil gestures during a match between Brazil and Ecuador
05 jun. 2021
PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 04: Neymar Jr. of Brazil gestures during a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Beira-Rio Stadium on June 04, 2021 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alan Franco of Ecuador fights for the ball with Fred of Brazil
05 jun. 2021
PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 04: Alan Franco of Ecuador fights for the ball with Fred of Brazil during a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Beira-Rio Stadium on June 04, 2021 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Richarlison of Brazil celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team with Neymar Jr.
05 jun. 2021
PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 04: Richarlison of Brazil celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team with Neymar Jr. during a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Beira-Rio Stadium on June 04, 2021 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal of his team
05 jun. 2021
PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 04: Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Beira-Rio Stadium on June 04, 2021 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images