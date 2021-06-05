Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™

Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™

21 noviembre - 18 diciembre

Eliminatorias: Asia

Los candidatos no fallan

(FIFA.com)

05 jun. 2021

South Korea v Turkmenistan - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round Group H
© Getty Images
  • República de Corea y Líbano calientan el Grupo H
  • Siria sigue sin dar pasos en falso
  • Arabia Saudí mantiene la senda ganadora

La segunda fase de la eliminatoria asiática para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2020™ continuó este sábado 5 de junio con cuatro partidos.

🔢 RESULTADOS

Asia: Posiciones | Partidos

📸 DÍA EN FOTOS

Eliminatorias asiáticas: 5 de junio

  • Son Heung-Min of Korea Republic in action during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan 

  • Kim Minjae of Korea Republic competes for the ball with Annadurdyyev Altymyray of Turkmenistan - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round Group H

  • Hwang Ui-Jo of Korea Republic competes for the ball with Annagulyyev Guychmyrat of Turkmenistan

  • Kwon Chang-Hoon of Korea Republic celebrates with Lee Jae-Sung 

  • Son Heung-Min of South Korea reacts during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadiu

  • Nam Tae-Hee of Korea Republic competes for the ball with Atayev Ahmet of Turkmenistan 

  • South Korea v Turkmenistan - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round Group H

  • Hwang Ui-Jo of South Korea celebrates after scores a team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium

  •  Lee Jae-Sung of Korea Republic controls the ball

  • Rejebov Berdimyrat of Turkmenistan competes for the ball with Kim Moon-Hwan of Korea Republic

  • South Korea v Turkmenistan - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round Group H

  • Sri Lanka line up before the match against Lebanon

  • Lebanon players celebrate after scoring

  • Joan Oumari scores Lebanon third goal against Sri Lanka

  • Lebanon celebrate victory over Sri Lanka

  • Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying

  • Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying

  • Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

  • Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying

  • Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying

  • Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying

🧐 CONLUSIONES

Nadie parece poder con Siria en el Grupo A: tras golear a Maldivas por 4-0, sumó su sexta victoria en otras tantas presentaciones y le lleva 8 puntos la la RP de China, aunque esta tiene un partido menos.

Muy distinta es la situación en el Grupo H, donde la República de Corea y Líbano continúan su pelea mano a mano por el primer puesto. Los surcoreanos no dejaron dudas ante Turkmenistán, que de ganar hubiera superado a su rival en las posiciones.

Los libaneses, en cambio, sudaron la gota gorda para doblegar a Sri Lanka, pero continúan en la misma línea que la República de Corea con 10 puntos.

Arabia Saudí, por su parte, no dejó dudas al ganarle claramente a Yemen, afirmándose en la punta del Grupo D. Fahand Almuwallad anotó por duplicado para el ganador, que ahora le lleva cinco unidades de ventaja a Uzbekistán.

