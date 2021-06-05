- República de Corea y Líbano calientan el Grupo H
- Siria sigue sin dar pasos en falso
- Arabia Saudí mantiene la senda ganadora
La segunda fase de la eliminatoria asiática para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2020™ continuó este sábado 5 de junio con cuatro partidos.
🔢 RESULTADOS
- Maldivas 0-4 Siria (Grupo A)
- Arabia Saudí 3-0 Yemen (Grupo D)
- Líbano 3-2 Sri Lanka (Grupo H)
- República de Corea 5-0 Turkmenistan (Grupo H)
📸 DÍA EN FOTOS
Eliminatorias asiáticas: 5 de junio
-
Son Heung-Min of Korea Republic in action during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan
05 jun. 2021
GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 05: Son Heung-Min of Korea Republic in action during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Kim Minjae of Korea Republic competes for the ball with Annadurdyyev Altymyray of Turkmenistan - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round Group H
05 jun. 2021
GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 05: Kim Min-Jae of South Korea competes for the ball with Annadurdyyev Altymyray of Turkmenistan during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Hwang Ui-Jo of Korea Republic competes for the ball with Annagulyyev Guychmyrat of Turkmenistan
05 jun. 2021
GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 05: Hwang Ui-Jo of Korea Republic competes for the ball with Annagulyyev Guychmyrat of Turkmenistan during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Kwon Chang-Hoon of Korea Republic celebrates with Lee Jae-Sung
05 jun. 2021
GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 05: Kwon Chang-Hoon of Korea Republic celebrates with Lee Jae-Sung after scores a team's fourth goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Son Heung-Min of South Korea reacts during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadiu
05 jun. 2021
GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 05: Son Heung-Min of South Korea reacts during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Nam Tae-Hee of Korea Republic competes for the ball with Atayev Ahmet of Turkmenistan
05 jun. 2021
GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 05: Nam Tae-Hee of Korea Republic competes for the ball with Atayev Ahmet of Turkmenistan during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
South Korea v Turkmenistan - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round Group H
05 jun. 2021
GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 05: Lee Jae-Sung of South Korea competes for the ball with Amanov Arslan of Turkmenistan during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Hwang Ui-Jo of South Korea celebrates after scores a team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium
05 jun. 2021
GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 05: Hwang Ui-Jo of South Korea celebrates after scores a team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Lee Jae-Sung of Korea Republic controls the ball
05 jun. 2021
GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 05: Lee Jae-Sung of South Korea controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rejebov Berdimyrat of Turkmenistan competes for the ball with Kim Moon-Hwan of Korea Republic
05 jun. 2021
GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 05: Rejebov Berdimyrat of Turkmenistan competes for the ball with Kim Moon-Hwan of South Korea during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
South Korea v Turkmenistan - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round Group H
05 jun. 2021
GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 05: Kwon Chang-Hoon of South Korea celebrates with Son Heong-Min and Lee Jae-Sung after scores a team's fourth goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Sri Lanka line up before the match against Lebanon
05 jun. 2021
© AFC
-
Lebanon players celebrate after scoring
05 jun. 2021
Lebanon players celebrate after scoring
© AFC
-
Joan Oumari scores Lebanon third goal against Sri Lanka
05 jun. 2021
Joan Oumari scores Lebanon third goal against Sri Lanka
© AFC
-
Lebanon celebrate victory over Sri Lanka
05 jun. 2021
© AFC
-
Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying
05 jun. 2021
© AFC
-
Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying
05 jun. 2021
© AFC
-
Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier
05 jun. 2021
© AFC
-
Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying
05 jun. 2021
© AFC
-
Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying
05 jun. 2021
© AFC
-
Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying
05 jun. 2021
© AFC
🧐 CONLUSIONES
Nadie parece poder con Siria en el Grupo A: tras golear a Maldivas por 4-0, sumó su sexta victoria en otras tantas presentaciones y le lleva 8 puntos la la RP de China, aunque esta tiene un partido menos.
Muy distinta es la situación en el Grupo H, donde la República de Corea y Líbano continúan su pelea mano a mano por el primer puesto. Los surcoreanos no dejaron dudas ante Turkmenistán, que de ganar hubiera superado a su rival en las posiciones.
Los libaneses, en cambio, sudaron la gota gorda para doblegar a Sri Lanka, pero continúan en la misma línea que la República de Corea con 10 puntos.
Arabia Saudí, por su parte, no dejó dudas al ganarle claramente a Yemen, afirmándose en la punta del Grupo D. Fahand Almuwallad anotó por duplicado para el ganador, que ahora le lleva cinco unidades de ventaja a Uzbekistán.