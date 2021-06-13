- Los tres ganaron los duelos de ida de la 2a ronda
- Los partidos de vuelta se jugarán el martes 15
- Se ponen en juego tres boletos para el octagonal final
El Salvador, Panamá y Canadá ganaron los duelos de ida de la segunda fase y quedaron un paso más cerca del octogonal final de las eliminatorias de la Zona Norte, Centroamérica y Caribeña para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™.
Las revanchas se jugarán el próximo martes 15. Vale recordar que los tres países vencedores, completarán la fase final del clasificatorio de la región, donde ya los esperan Costa Rica, Estados Unidos, Honduras, Jamaica y México para definir a los 3,5 clasificados a la justa mundialista.
🔢 RESULTADOS
San Cristóbal y Nieves 0–4 El Salvador
Haití 0–1 Canadá
Panamá 2-1 Curaçao
🧐 CONCLUSIONES
El Salvador encaminó su clasificación al golear de visitante a San Cristóbal y Nieves por 4-0. David Rugamas fue, una vez más, la gran figura del ganador, al anotar dos goles. El delantero ha visto puerta en los últimos cinco partidos de su selección, aportando en total ocho goles.
Joshua Pérez y Darwin Ceren, de penal, marcaron los otros tantos salvadoreños, que han mantenido su arco en cero en ocho de sus últimos nueve partidos. Así, buscan regresar a la instancia final del clasificatorio de la Concacaf por primera vez desde la eliminatoria para Sudáfrica 2010.
Canadá también se dio el gusto de ganar de visitante, aunque derrotó a Haití por la mínima. Esta fue su quinta victoria consecutiva sobre los caribeños en clasificatorias mundialistas.
Cyle Larin anotó el único tanto del encuentro, el sexto en sus últimos cinco partidos por esta competencia. Los canadienses no disputan la última etapa eliminatoria desde el torneo preliminar para Francia 1998, cuando terminaron últimos.
Los haitianos habían ganado sus últimos cuatro juegos sin siquiera conceder un gol.
Panamá, por su parte, debió trabajar más de lo esperado para doblegar como local a Curaçao por 2-1. Alberto Quintero y Cecilio Waterman, ambos en el segundo tiempo, marcaron los goles canaleros, que con su sexta victoria consecutiva, igualaron su mejor marca en esta competencia, que databa de la campaña 2011/12.
Rangelo Janga anotó sobre el final el descuento para los curazaleños, que apenas por segunda vez en 12 partidos permitieron más de un gol en su arco. El tiempo dirá si ese tanto postrero de visitante será o no importante para definir la serie.
📸 EL DÍA EN FOTOS
Eliminatorias de la Concacaf: 12 de junio
📸Fotos: Agradecemos las imágenes cedidas y enviadas a la Federación Salvadoreña de Fútbol (@LaSelectaSLV) y la Federación Panameña de Fútbol (@Fepafut)