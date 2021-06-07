- Australia, Irak y Vietnam ganaron y siguen arriba
- Aún falta definir el primer puesto en 5 de los 8 grupos
- La pelea por estar entre los 4 mejores segundos continúa
La segunda ronda de las eliminatorias asiáticas para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™ entró en etapa de definición, con varias selecciones que buscan ser una de las 12 que avanzarán a la próxima instancia (los 8 primeros más los 4 mejores segundos).
🤔 CONCLUSIONES
La RP de China consiguió un trabajoso triunfo contra Filipinas por el Grupo A y continúa en carrera por ser uno de los mejores segundos. Wu Lei marcó uno de los goles y lleva seis en sus últimos seis partidos. Por esa zona, Siria, que ya se aseguró el primer puesto, sigue perfecta tras sumar su séptima victoria.
Australia dio otro paso hacia la conquista del Grupo B al golear a Chinese Taipei. Con dos partidos por jugar, le lleva cinco puntos a Jordania, que se impuso claramente a Nepal. Baha' Faisal marcó por duplicado para el ganador, el primero de penal.
La pelea por el Grupo C dio un giro importante: Irak tomó por asalto la punta luego de vencer a Camboya, y de que la RI de Irán desbancara a Bahéin, que cayó de la cima al tercer lugar. Los iraníes marchan segundos ahora por su mejor diferencia de gol. En este juego destacó Sardar Azmoun, quien anotó dos goles y llegó a los 36 en 54 partidos con su selección.
Uzbekistán vapuleó a Singapur y quedó a dos del líder Arabia Saudí en el Grupo D, detrás de un doblete de Jaloliddin Masharipov. Vale recordar que estos dos se medirán en la última fecha.
Catar, que ya está clasificada al Mundial como nación anfitriona, volvió a ganar por el Grupo E, que ya está definido. Solo resta saber si Omán, que no vio acción este lunes, podrá o no ser uno de los mejores segundos.
Japón, que ya se aseguró el Grupo F, sembró de dudas la aspiración de Tayikistán de ser uno de los mejores escoltas, al vencerla 4-1. La única buena noticia para los tayicos fue derrita de Kirguistán como local a manos de Mongolia. Un triunfo kirguís los hubiera aupado al segundo lugar.
Donde no hay nada decidido es en el Grupo G, ya que Vietnam goleó a Indonesia y mantienen los dos puntos de ventaja sobre Emiratos Árabes Unidos, que superó a Tailandia. Los vietnamitas dejaron su arco en cero por quinta vez en sus últimos seis encuentros.
No hubo acción en el Grupo H, que tiene a la República de Corea y al Líbano peleando cabeza a cabeza por el liderazgo.