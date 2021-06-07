Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™

Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™

21 noviembre - 18 diciembre

Catar 2022

Los candidatos cumplen más allá de alguna sorpresa

(FIFA.com)

07 jun. 2021

Bashar Rasan of Iraq celebrates scoring a goal
© AFC
  • Australia, Irak y Vietnam ganaron y siguen arriba
  • Aún falta definir el primer puesto en 5 de los 8 grupos
  • La pelea por estar entre los 4 mejores segundos continúa

La segunda ronda de las eliminatorias asiáticas para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™ entró en etapa de definición, con varias selecciones que buscan ser una de las 12 que avanzarán a la próxima instancia (los 8 primeros más los 4 mejores segundos).

⚔️ PARTIDOS

Véase también

Asia: Posiciones | Partidos

📸 EL DÍA EN FOTOS

Catar 2022: eliminatorias asiáticas (7 de junio)

  • Jordan walk out on to the pitch before their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nepal

    Jordan walk out on to the pitch before their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nepal

    07 jun. 2021

    © AFC

  • Mongolia players celebrate after scoring against Kyrgyz Republic 

    Mongolia players celebrate after scoring against Kyrgyz Republic 

    07 jun. 2021

    Mongolia players celebrate after scoring against Kyrgyz Republic

    © AFC

  • Action from Kyrgyz Republic match against Mongolia

    Action from Kyrgyz Republic match against Mongolia

    07 jun. 2021

    Action from Kyrgyz Republic match against Mongolia

    © AFC

  • Mongolia celebrate victory over Kyrgyz Republic in FIFA World Cup qualifying

    Mongolia celebrate victory over Kyrgyz Republic in FIFA World Cup qualifying

    07 jun. 2021

    © AFC

  • Mongolia celebrate victory over Kyrgyz Republic in FIFA World Cup qualifying

    Mongolia celebrate victory over Kyrgyz Republic in FIFA World Cup qualifying

    07 jun. 2021

    © AFC

  • Kyogo Furuhashi (2nd R)of Japan scores his side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group F match between Japan and Tajikistan 

    Kyogo Furuhashi (2nd R)of Japan scores his side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group F match between Japan and Tajikistan 

    07 jun. 2021

    SUITA, JAPAN - JUNE 07: Kyogo Furuhashi (2nd R)of Japan scores his side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group F match between Japan and Tajikistan at Panasonic Stadium Suita on June 7, 2021 in Suita, Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Komron Tursunov of Tajikistan takes on Kyogo Furuhashi and Sho Sasaki of Japan during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group F match between Japan and Tajikistan

    Komron Tursunov of Tajikistan takes on Kyogo Furuhashi and Sho Sasaki of Japan during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group F match between Japan and Tajikistan

    07 jun. 2021

    SUITA, JAPAN - JUNE 07: Komron Tursunov of Tajikistan takes on Kyogo Furuhashi and Sho Sasaki of Japan during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group F match between Japan and Tajikistan at Panasonic Stadium Suita on June 7, 2021 in Suita, Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Takumi Minamino of Japan kisses his shoes after his side's 4-1 victory in the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group F match between Japan and Tajikistan

    Takumi Minamino of Japan kisses his shoes after his side's 4-1 victory in the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group F match between Japan and Tajikistan

    07 jun. 2021

    SUITA, JAPAN - JUNE 07: Takumi Minamino of Japan kisses his shoes after his side's 4-1 victory in the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group F match between Japan and Tajikistan at Panasonic Stadium Suita on June 7, 2021 in Suita, Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Hayao Kawabe (R) of Japan celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal with his team mate Takuma Asano (R) during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group F match between Japan and Tajikistan 

    Hayao Kawabe (R) of Japan celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal with his team mate Takuma Asano (R) during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group F match between Japan and Tajikistan 

    07 jun. 2021

    SUITA, JAPAN - JUNE 07: Hayao Kawabe (R) of Japan celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal with his team mate Takuma Asano (R) during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group F match between Japan and Tajikistan at Panasonic Stadium Suita on June 7, 2021 in Suita, Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Hayao Kawabe (2nd-L) of Japan celebrates 

    Hayao Kawabe (2nd-L) of Japan celebrates 

    07 jun. 2021

    SUITA, JAPAN - JUNE 07: Hayao Kawabe (2nd-L) of Japan celebrates scores his side's fourth goal with teammate the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group F match between Japan and Tajikistan at Panasonic Stadium Suita on June 07, 2021 in Suita, Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Mardik Mardikian of Syria celebrates scoring against Guam

    Mardik Mardikian of Syria celebrates scoring against Guam

    07 jun. 2021

    © AFC

  • Syria players celebrate scoring against Guam

    Syria players celebrate scoring against Guam

    07 jun. 2021

    PRELIMINARY JOINT QUALIFICATION 2022,GUAM,SYRIA,Sharjah Stadium,07 Jun, 2021,13 - THAER KROUMA,3 - KHALED KURDAGHLI,20 - MARDEK MRDKIAN,

    © AFC

  • Iraq vs Cambodia, 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying

    Iraq vs Cambodia, 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying

    07 jun. 2021

    © AFC

  • Bashar Rasan of Iraq celebrates scoring a goal

    Bashar Rasan of Iraq celebrates scoring a goal

    07 jun. 2021

    © AFC

  • Iraq v Cambodia, 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification

    Iraq v Cambodia, 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification

    07 jun. 2021

    PRELIMINARY JOINT QUALIFICATION 2022,IRAQ,CAMBODIA,Sheikh Ali Bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium,07 Jun, 2021,14 - KEO SOKPHENG,13 - BASHAR RESAN BONYAN,

    © AFC

  • Mohanad Ali of Iraq celebrates scoring against Cambodia

    Mohanad Ali of Iraq celebrates scoring against Cambodia

    07 jun. 2021

    © AFC

  • Nepal vs Jordan, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying

    Nepal vs Jordan, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying

    07 jun. 2021

    © AFC

  • Yazan Al-Arab of Jordan controls the ball

    Yazan Al-Arab of Jordan controls the ball

    07 jun. 2021

    © AFC

  • IR Iran vs Bahrain, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying

    IR Iran vs Bahrain, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying

    07 jun. 2021

    © AFC

  • IR Iran vs Bahrain, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying

    IR Iran vs Bahrain, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying

    07 jun. 2021

    © AFC

  • United Arab Emirates vs Thailand, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying

    United Arab Emirates vs Thailand, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying

    07 jun. 2021

    © AFC

  • United Arab Emirates vs Thailand, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying

    United Arab Emirates vs Thailand, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying

    07 jun. 2021

    © AFC

  • United Arab Emirates vs Thailand, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying

    United Arab Emirates vs Thailand, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying

    07 jun. 2021

    © AFC

  •  Wu Xi, the captain of China national football team, leads out the team ahead of the game against the Philippines at Sharjah Stadium

     Wu Xi, the captain of China national football team, leads out the team ahead of the game against the Philippines at Sharjah Stadium

    07 jun. 2021

    SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JUNE 07: Wu Xi, the captain of China national football team, leads out the team ahead of the game against the Philippines at Sharjah Stadium on June 07, 2021 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Neville Hopwood/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Wu Lei of China celebrates after scoring the first goal from the penalty spot at Sharjah Stadium

    Wu Lei of China celebrates after scoring the first goal from the penalty spot at Sharjah Stadium

    07 jun. 2021

    SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JUNE 07: Wu Lei of China celebrates after scoring the first goal from the penalty spot at Sharjah Stadium on June 07, 2021 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Neville Hopwood/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Wu Xinghan of China celebrates after scoring the second goal at Sharjah Stadium

    Wu Xinghan of China celebrates after scoring the second goal at Sharjah Stadium

    07 jun. 2021

    SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JUNE 07: Wu Xinghan of China celebrates after scoring the second goal at Sharjah Stadium on June 07, 2021 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Neville Hopwood/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Australia vs Chinese Taipei, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying

    Australia vs Chinese Taipei, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying

    07 jun. 2021

    © AFC

  • Harry Souttar of Australia heads in from a corner kick

    Harry Souttar of Australia heads in from a corner kick

    07 jun. 2021

    © AFC

  • Harry Souttar of Australia celebrates scoring against Chinese Taipei

    Harry Souttar of Australia celebrates scoring against Chinese Taipei

    07 jun. 2021

    © AFC

1 / 29
  • Jordan walk out on to the pitch before their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nepal
  • Mongolia players celebrate after scoring against Kyrgyz Republic 
  • Action from Kyrgyz Republic match against Mongolia
  • Mongolia celebrate victory over Kyrgyz Republic in FIFA World Cup qualifying
  • Mongolia celebrate victory over Kyrgyz Republic in FIFA World Cup qualifying
  • Kyogo Furuhashi (2nd R)of Japan scores his side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group F match between Japan and Tajikistan 
  • Komron Tursunov of Tajikistan takes on Kyogo Furuhashi and Sho Sasaki of Japan during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group F match between Japan and Tajikistan
  • Takumi Minamino of Japan kisses his shoes after his side's 4-1 victory in the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group F match between Japan and Tajikistan
  • Hayao Kawabe (R) of Japan celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal with his team mate Takuma Asano (R) during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group F match between Japan and Tajikistan 
  • Hayao Kawabe (2nd-L) of Japan celebrates 
  • Mardik Mardikian of Syria celebrates scoring against Guam
  • Syria players celebrate scoring against Guam
  • Iraq vs Cambodia, 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying
  • Bashar Rasan of Iraq celebrates scoring a goal
  • Iraq v Cambodia, 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification
  • Mohanad Ali of Iraq celebrates scoring against Cambodia
  • Nepal vs Jordan, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying
  • Yazan Al-Arab of Jordan controls the ball
  • IR Iran vs Bahrain, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying
  • IR Iran vs Bahrain, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying
  • United Arab Emirates vs Thailand, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying
  • United Arab Emirates vs Thailand, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying
  • United Arab Emirates vs Thailand, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying
  •  Wu Xi, the captain of China national football team, leads out the team ahead of the game against the Philippines at Sharjah Stadium
  • Wu Lei of China celebrates after scoring the first goal from the penalty spot at Sharjah Stadium
  • Wu Xinghan of China celebrates after scoring the second goal at Sharjah Stadium
  • Australia vs Chinese Taipei, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying
  • Harry Souttar of Australia heads in from a corner kick
  • Harry Souttar of Australia celebrates scoring against Chinese Taipei

🤔 CONCLUSIONES

La RP de China consiguió un trabajoso triunfo contra Filipinas por el Grupo A y continúa en carrera por ser uno de los mejores segundos. Wu Lei marcó uno de los goles y lleva seis en sus últimos seis partidos. Por esa zona, Siria, que ya se aseguró el primer puesto, sigue perfecta tras sumar su séptima victoria.

Australia dio otro paso hacia la conquista del Grupo B al golear a Chinese Taipei. Con dos partidos por jugar, le lleva cinco puntos a Jordania, que se impuso claramente a Nepal. Baha' Faisal marcó por duplicado para el ganador, el primero de penal.

La pelea por el Grupo C dio un giro importante: Irak tomó por asalto la punta luego de vencer a Camboya, y de que la RI de Irán desbancara a Bahéin, que cayó de la cima al tercer lugar. Los iraníes marchan segundos ahora por su mejor diferencia de gol. En este juego destacó Sardar Azmoun, quien anotó dos goles y llegó a los 36 en 54 partidos con su selección.

Uzbekistán vapuleó a Singapur y quedó a dos del líder Arabia Saudí en el Grupo D, detrás de un doblete de Jaloliddin Masharipov. Vale recordar que estos dos se medirán en la última fecha.

Catar, que ya está clasificada al Mundial como nación anfitriona, volvió a ganar por el Grupo E, que ya está definido. Solo resta saber si Omán, que no vio acción este lunes, podrá o no ser uno de los mejores segundos.

Japón, que ya se aseguró el Grupo F, sembró de dudas la aspiración de Tayikistán de ser uno de los mejores escoltas, al vencerla 4-1. La única buena noticia para los tayicos fue derrita de Kirguistán como local a manos de Mongolia. Un triunfo kirguís los hubiera aupado al segundo lugar.

Donde no hay nada decidido es en el Grupo G, ya que Vietnam goleó a Indonesia y mantienen los dos puntos de ventaja sobre Emiratos Árabes Unidos, que superó a Tailandia. Los vietnamitas dejaron su arco en cero por quinta vez en sus últimos seis encuentros.

No hubo acción en el Grupo H, que tiene a la República de Corea y al Líbano peleando cabeza a cabeza por el liderazgo.

Explora este tema

Notas recomendadas

South Korea v Turkmenistan - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round Group H

Eliminatorias: Asia

Los candidatos no fallan

05 jun. 2021

Gabriel Mercado of Argentina poses during the official FIFA World Cup 2018 portrait session

Catar 2022

Episodio 5 del Magazine Catar 2022

06 jun. 2021

Bahrain's Kamil Al Aswad celebrates during their 8-0 victory over Cambodia

Eliminatorias: Asia

Bahréin y la RI de Irán no aflojan

03 jun. 2021