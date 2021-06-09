Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™

Brasil sigue inmaculada, Perú vuelve a sonreír 

09 jun. 2021

Christian Cueva of Peru celebrates after scoring against Ecuador
© Getty Images
  • Los brasileños volvieron a ganar y se cortan arriba
  • Los peruanos dieron la nota al triunfar en Ecuador
  • Los otros tres partidos terminaron en empates

Nada parece detener la marcha de Brasil en las eliminatorias sudamericanas para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™, luego de sumar su sexta victoria consecutiva y convertirse en la selección de mejor arranque desde que la competición adoptó este formato.

La otra nota saliente de la jornada la dio Perú, que logró su primera victoria de la actual campaña en casa de Ecuador. Los otros tres duelos arrojaron sendas igualdades con sabores de boca bien distintos.

🔢 RESULTADOS

📸 LA JORNADA EN FOTOS

Eliminatorias sudamericanas: 8 de junio

  • Detail of match ball on a plinth before a match between Colombia and Argentina

    Detail of match ball on a plinth before a match between Colombia and Argentina

    08 jun. 2021

    BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - JUNE 08: Detail of match ball on a plinth before a match between Colombia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on June 08, 2021 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • A fan of Colombia shows a flag during a match between Colombia and Argentina

    A fan of Colombia shows a flag during a match between Colombia and Argentina

    08 jun. 2021

    BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - JUNE 08: A fan of Colombia shows a flag during a match between Colombia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on June 08, 2021 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Cristian Romero #13 of Argentina heads to score 

    Cristian Romero #13 of Argentina heads to score 

    08 jun. 2021

    BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - JUNE 08: Cristian Romero #13 of Argentina heads to score the first goal of his team during a match between Colombia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on June 08, 2021 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Cristian Romero of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring against Colombia

    Cristian Romero of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring against Colombia

    08 jun. 2021

    BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - JUNE 08: Cristian Romero of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Colombia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on June 08, 2021 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Wilmar Barrios of Colombia fights for the ball with Lionel Messi of Argentina

    Wilmar Barrios of Colombia fights for the ball with Lionel Messi of Argentina

    09 jun. 2021

    BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - JUNE 08: Wilmar Barrios of Colombia fights for the ball with Lionel Messi of Argentina during a match between Colombia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on June 08, 2021 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Miguel Borja of Colombia celebrates after scoring the tying goal against Argentina

    Miguel Borja of Colombia celebrates after scoring the tying goal against Argentina

    09 jun. 2021

    BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - JUNE 08: Miguel Borja of Colombia celebrates after scoring the tying goal during a match between Colombia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on June 08, 2021 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • General view of Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium before a match between Ecuador and Peru

    General view of Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium before a match between Ecuador and Peru

    08 jun. 2021

    QUITO, ECUADOR - JUNE 08: General view of Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium before a match between Ecuador and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 on June 08, 2021 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players of Peru sing the national anthem before a match between Ecuador and Peru 

    Players of Peru sing the national anthem before a match between Ecuador and Peru 

    08 jun. 2021

    QUITO, ECUADOR - JUNE 08: Players of Peru sing the national anthem before a match between Ecuador and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on June 08, 2021 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by JosÃ© JÃ¡come - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Gustavo Alfaro coach of Ecuador and Ricardo Gareca Coach of Peru talk to referee Esteban Ostojich of Uruguay 

    Gustavo Alfaro coach of Ecuador and Ricardo Gareca Coach of Peru talk to referee Esteban Ostojich of Uruguay 

    08 jun. 2021

    QUITO, ECUADOR - JUNE 08: Gustavo Alfaro coach of Ecuador and Ricardo Gareca Coach of Peru talk to referee Esteban Ostojich of Uruguay during a match between Ecuador and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on June 08, 2021 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Christian Cueva of Peru celebrates after scoring against Ecuador

    Christian Cueva of Peru celebrates after scoring against Ecuador

    08 jun. 2021

    QUITO, ECUADOR - JUNE 08: Christian Cueva of Peru celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Ecuador and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on June 08, 2021 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Christian Cueva of Peru celebrates after scoring 

    Christian Cueva of Peru celebrates after scoring 

    08 jun. 2021

    QUITO, ECUADOR - JUNE 08: Christian Cueva of Peru celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Ecuador and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on June 08, 2021 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Jose Carbali of Ecuador fights for the ball with Christian Ramos of Peru

    Jose Carbali of Ecuador fights for the ball with Christian Ramos of Peru

    08 jun. 2021

    QUITO, ECUADOR - JUNE 08: Jose Carbali of Ecuador fights for the ball with Christian Ramos of Peru during a match between Ecuador and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on June 08, 2021 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Luis Advíncula of Peru celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Ecuador and Per

    Luis Advíncula of Peru celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Ecuador and Per

    08 jun. 2021

    QUITO, ECUADOR - JUNE 08: Luis Advíncula of Peru celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Ecuador and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on June 08, 2021 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players of Venezuela line up prior to a match between Venezuela and Uruguay

    Players of Venezuela line up prior to a match between Venezuela and Uruguay

    08 jun. 2021

    CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JUNE 08: Players of Venezuela line up prior to a match between Venezuela and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃ­mpico on June 08, 2021 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Manaure Quintero-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Josef Martínez of Venezuela fights for the ball with José Giménez of Uruguay

    Josef Martínez of Venezuela fights for the ball with José Giménez of Uruguay

    08 jun. 2021

    CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JUNE 08: Josef Martínez of Venezuela fights for the ball with José Giménez of Uruguay during a match between Venezuela and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃ­mpico on June 08, 2021 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Matias Delacroix-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  Luis Suárez of Uruguay reacts during a match between Venezuela and Uruguay

     Luis Suárez of Uruguay reacts during a match between Venezuela and Uruguay

    08 jun. 2021

    CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JUNE 08: Luis Suárez of Uruguay reacts during a match between Venezuela and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃ­mpico on June 08, 2021 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Manaure Quintero-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Rómulo Otero of Venezuela fights for the ball with Matí­as Vecino and José Giménez of Uruguay

    Rómulo Otero of Venezuela fights for the ball with Matí­as Vecino and José Giménez of Uruguay

    08 jun. 2021

    CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JUNE 08: Rómulo Otero of Venezuela fights for the ball with Matí­as Vecino and José Giménez of Uruguay during a match between Venezuela and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃ­mpico on June 08, 2021 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Matias Delacroix-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Suárez of Uruguay reacts during a match between Venezuela and Uruguay

    Suárez of Uruguay reacts during a match between Venezuela and Uruguay

    09 jun. 2021

    CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JUNE 08: Suárez of Uruguay reacts during a match between Venezuela and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃ­mpico on June 08, 2021 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Matias Delacroix-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Neymar of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring 

    Neymar of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring 

    09 jun. 2021

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - JUNE 08: Neymar of Brazil celebrates with teammate Roberto Firmino after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Paraguay and Brazil as part of South American Qualifier for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on June 08, 2021 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Referee Patricio Loustau argues with Ángel Romero of Paraguay and Neymar of Brazil

    Referee Patricio Loustau argues with Ángel Romero of Paraguay and Neymar of Brazil

    09 jun. 2021

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - JUNE 08: Referee Patricio Loustau argues with Ángel Romero of Paraguay and Neymar of Brazil during a match between Paraguay and Brazil as part of South American Qualifier for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on June 08, 2021 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Tite coach of Brazil gestures during a match between Paraguay and Brazil 

    Tite coach of Brazil gestures during a match between Paraguay and Brazil 

    09 jun. 2021

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - JUNE 08: Tite coach of Brazil gesturesduring a match between Paraguay and Brazil as part of South American Qualifier for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on June 08, 2021 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players of Chile gather before a match between Chile and Bolivia

    Players of Chile gather before a match between Chile and Bolivia

    09 jun. 2021

    SANTIAGO, CHILE - JUNE 08: Players of Chile gather before a match between Chile and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo on June 08, 2021 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Alberto Valdes - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Martín Lasarte head coach of Chile wearing a face mask looks on during a match between Chile and Bolivia

    Martín Lasarte head coach of Chile wearing a face mask looks on during a match between Chile and Bolivia

    09 jun. 2021

    SANTIAGO, CHILE - JUNE 08: Martín Lasarte head coach of Chile wearing a face mask looks on during a match between Chile and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo on June 08, 2021 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Adrián Jusino of Bolivia jumps for the ball with Guillermo Maripán (R) and Gary Medel of Chile 

    Adrián Jusino of Bolivia jumps for the ball with Guillermo Maripán (R) and Gary Medel of Chile 

    09 jun. 2021

    SANTIAGO, CHILE - JUNE 08: Adrián Jusino of Bolivia jumps for the ball with Guillermo Maripán (R) and Gary Medel of Chile during a match between Chile and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo on June 08, 2021 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Eduardo Vargas of Chile kicks the ball during a match between Chile and Bolivia

    Eduardo Vargas of Chile kicks the ball during a match between Chile and Bolivia

    09 jun. 2021

    SANTIAGO, CHILE - JUNE 08: Eduardo Vargas of Chile kicks the ball during a match between Chile and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo on June 08, 2021 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Henry Vaca of Bolivia controls de ball during a match between Chile and Bolivia

    Henry Vaca of Bolivia controls de ball during a match between Chile and Bolivia

    09 jun. 2021

    SANTIAGO, CHILE - JUNE 08: Henry Vaca of Bolivia controls de ball during a match between Chile and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo on June 08, 2021 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

🧐 CONCLUSIONES

El tempranero gol de Neymar le permitió a Brasil encaminar rápido su triunfo en Paraguay, aunque recién lo rubricó en el cierre del partido a través de Paquetá. Los de Tité fueron de mayor a menor, pero rara vez se vieron comprometidos por su rival, que careció de variantes para comprometer a Alisson.

Así, los brasileños volvieron a ganar en Asunción por el clasificatorio mundialista después de 36 años. Además, con su diana, Neymar llegó a 5 en el torneo en curso y con 11 en total igualó a Romario y Zico como los máximos anotadores de su país por eliminatorias.

La Albirroja de Eduardo Berizzo no sólo perdió su invicto, sin que salió de los puestos de clasificación por primera vez desde la primera fecha.

En el juego que abrió la jornada, Perú sorprendió a Ecuador al imponerse por 2-1. Christian Cuevas y Luis Advíncula marcaron los tantos de los peruanos, que, a pesar de lograr su primer triunfo, continúan en el último lugar de la tabla, aunque ahora a solo cuatro puntos de la zona de repesca. El tanto de Cuevas fue el número 2000 en la historia de las eliminatorias sudamericanas para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA.

Para la Tri, que perdió su invicto en casa, anotó el descuento Gonzalo Plata, quien es junto a Michael Estrada el goleador ecuatoriano en la competencia con tres.

En el duelo más emocionante del día, Colombia rescató en tiempo de descuento un empate ante Argentina. La Albiceleste tardó apenas ocho minutos en tomar ventaja de dos goles, anotados por Cristian Romero, que se estrenó en la red en su segundo partido, y Leandro Paredes, pero no pudo sostener el resultado.

Luis Muriel, de penal, y Miguel Borja, de cabeza, marcaron para los colombianos, que llevan seis sin vencer a los argentinos por esta competencia. Entre los Cafeteros sobresalió su arquero David Ospina, quien con sus atajadas mantuvo a su equipo en partido.

El único encuentro sin goles lo protagonizaron Venezuela y Uruguay en Carcas. El punto, aún con sabor a poco, le cayó mejor a los uruguayos, que ascendieron al cuarto lugar y quedaron en zona de clasificación directa. Sin embargo, es imposible soslayar su anemia en ataque: acumulan 287 minutos sin vulnerar el arco rival.

En el duelo que cerró la velada, Chile y Bolivia repartieron unidades en Santiago. El local ganaba gracias al gol de Erik Pulgar al promediar el segundo tiempo, pero el inoxidable Marcelo Moreno Martins, de penal, sentenció la igualdad cerca del final.

Si nos remontamos a la edición anterior, la Roja ha ganado solo dos de sus últimos diez partidos por eliminatorias, y en esta campaña aún no han ocupado ninguno de los cinco primeros lugares.

Los bolivianos arrastran un invicto de tres juegos, algo que no sucedía desde 2008, durante la competencia preliminar para Sudáfrica 2010. Moreno Martins es el máximo artillero de la competencia con seis dianas.

