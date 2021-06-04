Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™

Eliminatorias: Sudamérica

Colombia se prende, Bolivia vuelve a creer

04 jun. 2021

Luis Díaz (C) of Colombia celebrates with teammates after scoring the third
© Getty Images
  • Los colombianos golearon a Perú en Lima
  • Los bolivianos vencieron a Venezuela en La Paz
  • Sin cambios en los primeros cinco lugares de la tabla

Colombia y Bolivia resultaron los grandes ganadores de la jornada de las eliminatorias sudamericanas para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™, que además tuvo dos empates entre aspirantes a las cuatro plazas directas que pone en juego la competición.

La fecha se completa este viernes 4, con el duelo entre el líder Brasil y el tercero Ecuador.

Los partidos

Jueves 3 de junio

Viernes 4 de junio

📸 LA JORNADA EN FOTOS

Eliminatorias sudamericanas en fotos

  • Lautaro Martinez of Argentina makes an attempt on goal against Chile

    Lautaro Martinez of Argentina makes an attempt on goal against Chile

    04 jun. 2021

    SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO, ARGENTINA - JUNE 03: Lautaro Martinez of Argentina makes an attempt to goal during a match between Argentina and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on June 03, 2021 in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. (Photo by Agustin Marcarian - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Five-meters tall statue of late football legend Diego Maradona is unveiled at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades 

    Five-meters tall statue of late football legend Diego Maradona is unveiled at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades 

    03 jun. 2021

    SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO, ARGENTINA - JUNE 03: Five-meters tall statue of late football legend Diego Maradona is unveiled at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades ahead of a FIFA Qualifier match between Argentina and Chile on June 03, 2021 in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. (Photo by Agustin Marcarian - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the opening goal

    Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the opening goal

    04 jun. 2021

    SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO, ARGENTINA - JUNE 03: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team with a penalty kick during a match between Argentina and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on June 03, 2021 in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. (Photo by Agustin Marcarian - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the opening goal

    Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the opening goal

    04 jun. 2021

    SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO, ARGENTINA - JUNE 03: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team with a penalty kick during a match between Argentina and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on June 03, 2021 in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. (Photo by Juan Mabromata - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Alexis Sanchez of Chile scores the first goal of his team

    Alexis Sanchez of Chile scores the first goal of his team

    04 jun. 2021

    SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO, ARGENTINA - JUNE 03: Alexis Sanchez of Chile scores the first goal of his team during a match between Argentina and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on June 03, 2021 in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. (Photo by Juan Mabromata - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Martin Lasarte Coach of Chile talks to Alexis Sanchez of Chile

    Martin Lasarte Coach of Chile talks to Alexis Sanchez of Chile

    04 jun. 2021

    SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO, ARGENTINA - JUNE 03: Martin Lasarte Coach of Chile talks to Alexis Sanchez of Chile during a match between Argentina and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on June 03, 2021 in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. (Photo by Juan Mabromata - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • General view of the empty Centenario stadium 

    General view of the empty Centenario stadium 

    03 jun. 2021

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - JUNE 03: General view of the empty Centenario stadium prior to a match between Uruguay and Paraguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on June 03, 2021 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Sandro Pereyra/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Referee Wilmar Roldán (3L) poses with captains Gustavo Gómez of Paraguay (2L) and Diego Godín of Uruguay (4L)

    Referee Wilmar Roldán (3L) poses with captains Gustavo Gómez of Paraguay (2L) and Diego Godín of Uruguay (4L)

    03 jun. 2021

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - JUNE 03: Referee Wilmar Roldán (3L) poses with captains Gustavo Gómez of Paraguay (2L) and Diego Godín of Uruguay (4L) prior to a match between Uruguay and Paraguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on June 03, 2021 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Mariana Greif-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Martín Cáceres of Uruguay kicks the ball against Óscar Romero of Paragua

    Martín Cáceres of Uruguay kicks the ball against Óscar Romero of Paragua

    03 jun. 2021

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - JUNE 03: Martín Cáceres of Uruguay kicks the ball against Óscar Romero of Paraguay during a match between Uruguay and Paraguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on June 03, 2021 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Sandro Pereyra/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Head coach of Uruguay Oscar Tabárez gestures

    Head coach of Uruguay Oscar Tabárez gestures

    03 jun. 2021

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - JUNE 03: Head coach of Uruguay Oscar Tabárez gestures during a match between Uruguay and Paraguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on June 03, 2021 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Sandro Pereyra/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Luis Suárez of Uruguay reacts during a match between Uruguay and Paraguay

    Luis Suárez of Uruguay reacts during a match between Uruguay and Paraguay

    03 jun. 2021

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - JUNE 03: Luis Suárez of Uruguay reacts during a match between Uruguay and Paraguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on June 03, 2021 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Sandro Pereyra/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Óscar Romero of Paraguay fights for the ball with Federico Valverde (L) and Martín Cáeres (R) 

    Óscar Romero of Paraguay fights for the ball with Federico Valverde (L) and Martín Cáeres (R) 

    03 jun. 2021

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - JUNE 03: Óscar Romero of Paraguay fights for the ball with Federico Valverde (L) and Martín Cáeres (R) of Uruguay during a match between Uruguay and Paraguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on June 03, 2021 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Sandro Pereyra/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  Marcelo Moreno Martins of Bolivia celebrates after scoring the third goal of his team 

     Marcelo Moreno Martins of Bolivia celebrates after scoring the third goal of his team 

    03 jun. 2021

    LA PAZ, BOLIVIA - JUNE 03: Marcelo Moreno Martins of Bolivia celebrates after scoring the third goal of his team during a match between Bolivia and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on June 03, 2021 in La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo by Aizar Raldes - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players of Bolivia pose for a team picture before a match between Bolivia and Venezuela

    Players of Bolivia pose for a team picture before a match between Bolivia and Venezuela

    03 jun. 2021

    LA PAZ, BOLIVIA - JUNE 03: Players of Bolivia pose for a team picture before a match between Bolivia and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on June 03, 2021 in La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo by Aizar Raldes - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Marcelo Moreno Martins of Bolivia takes a shot during a match between Bolivia and Venezuela

    Marcelo Moreno Martins of Bolivia takes a shot during a match between Bolivia and Venezuela

    03 jun. 2021

    LA PAZ, BOLIVIA - JUNE 03: Marcelo Moreno Martins of Bolivia takes a shot during a match between Bolivia and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on June 03, 2021 in La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo by Martin Alipaz - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Jhon Chancellor of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team

    Jhon Chancellor of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team

    03 jun. 2021

    LA PAZ, BOLIVIA - JUNE 03: Jhon Chancellor of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Bolivia and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on June 03, 2021 in La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo by Aizar Raldes - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Cesar Farias coach of Bolivia reacts during a match between Bolivia and Venezuela 

    Cesar Farias coach of Bolivia reacts during a match between Bolivia and Venezuela 

    03 jun. 2021

    LA PAZ, BOLIVIA - JUNE 03: Cesar Farias coach of Bolivia reacts during a match between Bolivia and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on June 03, 2021 in La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo by Aizar Raldes - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Marcelo Moreno Martins of Bolivia celebrates after scoring

    Marcelo Moreno Martins of Bolivia celebrates after scoring

    03 jun. 2021

    LA PAZ, BOLIVIA - JUNE 03: Marcelo Moreno Martins of Bolivia celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a match between Bolivia and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on June 03, 2021 in La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo by Martin Alipaz - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players of Colombia huddle before a match between Peru and Colombia

    Players of Colombia huddle before a match between Peru and Colombia

    04 jun. 2021

    LIMA, PERU - JUNE 03: Players of Colombia huddle before a match between Peru and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on June 03, 2021 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Paolo Aguilar - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  Yerry Mina of Colombia heads the ball to score the first goal 

     Yerry Mina of Colombia heads the ball to score the first goal 

    04 jun. 2021

    LIMA, PERU - JUNE 03: Yerry Mina of Colombia heads the ball to score the first goal of his team during a match between Peru and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on June 03, 2021 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Paolo Aguilar - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  Yerry Mina of Colombia heads the ball to score the first goal

     Yerry Mina of Colombia heads the ball to score the first goal

    04 jun. 2021

    LIMA, PERU - JUNE 03: Yerry Mina of Colombia celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Peru and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on June 03, 2021 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Paolo Aguilar - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Ricardo Gareca coach of Peru gestures during a match between Peru and Colombia 

    Ricardo Gareca coach of Peru gestures during a match between Peru and Colombia 

    04 jun. 2021

    LIMA, PERU - JUNE 03: Ricardo Gareca coach of Peru gestures during a match between Peru and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on June 03, 2021 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Martin Mejia - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Mateus Uribe of Colombia kicks the ball to score the second goal 

    Mateus Uribe of Colombia kicks the ball to score the second goal 

    04 jun. 2021

    LIMA, PERU - JUNE 03: Mateus Uribe of Colombia kicks the ball to score the second goal of his team during a match between Peru and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on June 03, 2021 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Martin Mejia - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Luis Di­az of Colombia celebrates with team-mates Mateus Uribe and William Tesillo

    Luis Di­az of Colombia celebrates with team-mates Mateus Uribe and William Tesillo

    04 jun. 2021

    LIMA, PERU - JUNE 03: Luis Di­az of Colombia celebrates with teammate Mateus Uribe and William Tesillo after scoring the third goal of his team during a match between Peru and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on June 03, 2021 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Paolo Aguilar - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

🧐 CONCLUSIONES

Bolivia logró su primer triunfo de la actual campaña en La Paz a costa de Venezuela, detrás de otra determinante actuación de Marcelo Moreno Martins. El capitán anotó el primer y tercer tanto de los suyos, convirtiéndose con 18 en el futbolista de su país con más goles por eliminatorias mundialistas.

Diego Bejarano anotó el otro tanto del ganador, que sumó apenas la cuarta victoria por el clasificatorio en sus últimos 20 partidos. John Chancellor marcó el descuento de la Vinotinto, que lleva 17 partidos consecutivos recibiendo al menos un gol (incluyendo amistosos).

Uruguay y Paraguay, por su parte, concretaron el primer empate sin goles en sus 15 enfrentamientos por esta competición. El resultado dejó mejor parada a la Albirroja, que continúa invicto y en puesto de clasificación directa. La Celeste ha sacado 4 puntos sobre 9 como local en la presente eliminatoria.

Argentina dejó pasar la oportunidad de tomar por asalto la punta de tabla al empatar en Santiago del Estero 1-1 con Chile. Lionel Messi, de penal, anotó el tanto de la Albiceleste, que lleva nueve sin perder por esta competencia (4 victorias y 5 empates). 

Alexis Sánchez, tras una asistencia de Gary Medel, marcó también en el primer tiempo el empate de la Roja, que acumula nueve sin ganar como visitante por eliminatorias (2 empates y 7 derrotas).

Por último, Colombia goleó a Perú en Lima y se metió de lleno en la pelea. Con la victoria, igualó en puntos a Paraguay y Uruguay, aunque marcha 6º por su peor diferencia de gol.

Jerry Mina, Mateus Uribe y Luis Díaz anotaron los goles cafeteros, que estiraron a nueve su invicto contra los peruanos por eliminatorias (7 triunfos, 2 empates).

La Blanquirroja hasta aquí ha perdido cuatro de sus cinco partidos, tres de ellos sin siquiera anotar un gol. Así, ocupa el último lugar de la tabla de posiciones.

Ambos equipos terminaron con 10 jugadores por las expulsiones de Migue Trauco y de Daniel Muñoz, quien vio la roja al minuto de ingresar al campo desde la banca.

