LIMA, PERU - JUNE 03: Mateus Uribe of Colombia kicks the ball to score the second goal of his team during a match between Peru and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on June 03, 2021 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Martin Mejia - Pool/Getty Images)

