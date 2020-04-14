BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Matthew Upson of England scores the first goal for his team pa

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Matthew Upson of England scores the first goal for his team past Manuel Neuer of Germany during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium on June 27, 2010 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

© Getty Images