- #WorldCupAtHome continúa con el Alemania 4-1 Inglaterra de la Copa Mundial 2010
- Alemania infligió a los ingleses su derrota más abultada en un Mundial
- La cita: domingo, 19 de abri, a las 18 CEST
Alemania se metió con autoridad en los cuartos de final de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2010™. La selección de Joachim Loew venció 4-1 a Inglaterra ante los 40.510 espectadores que abarrotaron el estadio Free State de Mangaung/Bloemfontein, e infligieron a los Tres Leones la mayor derrota mundialista de su historia.
El resumen
Alemania 4-1 Inglaterra
27 de junio de 2010
Free State Stadium, Mangaung/Bloemfontein
Goleadores:
Alemania: Miroslav Klose (19’), Lukas Podolski (31’), Thomas Mueller (66’ y 69’) | Inglaterra: Matthew Upson (36’)
Alineaciones:
- Alemania: Manuel Neuer; Philipp Lahm (C), Arne Friedrich, Per Mertesacker, Jérôme Boateng; Bastian Schweinsteiger, Sami Khedira; Thomas Mueller (Piotr Trochowski, 72’), Mesut Oezil (Stefan Kiessling, 83’), Lukas Podolski; Miroslav Klose (Mario Gómez, 72’)
- Inglaterra: David James; Glen Johnson (Shaun Wright-Phillips, 87’), John Terry, Matthew Upson, Ashley Cole; Frank Lampard, Gareth Barry; James Milner (Joe Cole, 64’), Steven Gerrard (C); Jermain Defoe (Emile Heskey, 71’), Wayne Rooney
GER 4-1 ENG
Bastian Schweinsteiger of Germany (C) celebrates
27 jun. 2010
BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Bastian Schweinsteiger of Germany (C) celebrates as Germany score a goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium on June 27, 2010 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Jamie Squire - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
El contexto
El enfrentamiento entre estas dos potencias del fútbol siempre ha sido, es y será sinónimo de tensión y emoción a raudales, a pesar de que ambos contendientes protagonizaron actuaciones dispares en la fase de grupos de Sudáfrica. Los ingleses, que llegaron al choque con dos goles a favor, un triunfo y dos empates, confiaban todavía en su estatus de favoritos en el torneo. No obstante, tenían mucho que mejorar si querían hacer justicia a su condición, sobre todo en cuanto a llevar el peso de los partidos y la eficacia de cara a puerta se refiere.
El combinado alemán, por su parte, había vivido una especie de montaña rusa de sensaciones en la liguilla. A su incontestable triunfo por 4-0 sobre Australia en la primera jornada le siguió un encuentro menos convincente contra Serbia, saldado con derrota (0-1). Finalmente, la victoria por la mínima contra Ghana (1-0) le dio el pase a las eliminatorias. En cualquier caso, en Sudáfrica 2010, la selección alemana más joven en competir en una Copa Mundial de la FIFA en 76 años demostró ser una digna sucesora de sus ilustres predecesoras.
El partido
Este clásico del fútbol estuvo marcado en los primeros compases por el respeto mutuo. En el minuto 19, Miroslav Klose corrió para alcanzar un envío en largo del arquero Manuel Neuer. El artillero alemán se quedó mano a mano ante James y adelantó a los suyos con su frialdad habitual. En el 30, Klose no fue capaz de batir a James tras un gran servicio de Thomas Mueller, pero Lukas Podolski estuvo más acertado apenas un minuto después.
Inglaterra, consciente de que estaba contra las cuerdas, reaccionó. En el 36, el central Matthew Upson saltó más alto que toda la defensa alemana para cabecear con potencia un centro de Steven Gerrard y recortar distancias en el marcador. Los ingleses reavivaron así sus esperanzas de vencer a su gran rival.
En este tramo del encuentro parecía más cercano el empate de Inglaterra que el tercer gol de los alemanes, pero los hombres de Joachim Loew no se dejaron amedrentar. Mueller, de 20 años, estaba a punto de protagonizar los momentos más emocionantes de su todavía corta carrera. En el 66, él mismo fue el encargado de lanzar un contragolpe: le pasó el balón a su compañero de club Schweinsteiger y avanzó a toda velocidad por la mitad del campo rival. Ya en el borde del área, volvió a recibir la pelota y la envió al fondo de la red. Apenas 180 segundos después, el dorsal 13 de Alemania puso el 4-1 final.
La estrella
36 años después de que Gerd Mueller causara sensación en la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 1974, su tocayo Thomas hizo lo propio en el cabo de Buena Esperanza. Y es que el atacante alemán no solo fue distinguido con el premio Hyundai al mejor jugador joven del certamen, sino que además se llevó la Bota de Oro adidas al máximo goleador de la cita, como habían hecho también el propio Gerd en 1970 y Miroslav Klose en 2006.
"Tiene unas cualidades increíbles. Nunca está tenso y, a pesar de su juventud, siempre controla los nervios. Además, tiene la sangre fría para ser letal dentro del área. La tranquilidad con la que marca los goles es fenomenal", dijo sobre él el seleccionador Joachim Loew al término del choque contra Inglaterra.
Las frases
"Alemania tiene un equipo fantástico y es justo vencedor. Nosotros nos vamos a casa, y tendremos que analizar en qué hemos fallado y por qué no hemos conseguido pasar. Hoy no hemos funcionado como equipo y hemos caído ante un buen rival. Ellos han sido más contundentes de cara al arco y han cometido menos errores que nosotros, y eso nos ha penalizado".
Steven Gerrard, capitán de Inglaterra
"El factor principal de nuestro triunfo ha sido el espíritu de equipo. Todos nos hemos sacrificado por nuestros compañeros y hemos remado en la misma dirección. ¡Eso ha sido decisivo!".
Miroslav Klose, autor del 1-0 (Alemania)
"Estamos contentos. Hemos jugado muy bien contra un combinado inglés muy experimentado. Ha sido un partido bonito de ver. Hoy hemos jugado con mucha convicción, con mucho coraje. Los dos primeros goles nos han venido muy bien. En el descanso, dijimos que teníamos que ir a buscar el tercero. Sabíamos que los ingleses iban a tener que abrirse y que tendríamos nuestras ocasiones. En la segunda mitad hemos sido letales al contragolpe".
Joachim Loew, seleccionador de Alemania
"Hemos jugado bien. Alemania es una de las mejores selecciones del certamen. Hemos cometido algunos fallos y ellos los han aprovechado al contraataque. Los pequeños detalles acaban decidiendo los partidos. Su tercer tanto nos ha dejado un poco tocados. El problema ha sido que hemos encajado un gol a la contra justo después de botar una falta a nuestro favor".
Fabio Capello, seleccionador de Inglaterra
¿Qué pasó a continuación?
En cuartos de final, Alemania también protagonizó una brillante actuación (0-4) contra la Argentina de Diego Armando Maradona, pero tuvo que hacer las maletas tras caer 0-1 en semifinales ante España, posterior campeona del mundo. Finalmente, el triunfo por 2-3 contra Uruguay en el partido por el tercer puesto le valió para colgarse el bronce. Cuatro años después, la selección alemana liderada por Bastian Schweinsteiger y Philipp Lahm conquistó su cuarta estrella mundialista. En Brasil 2014, Inglaterra cayó en la fase de grupos de una Copa Mundial por primera vez en su historia.