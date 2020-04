Juninho Paulista of Brazil weaves his way through the German defence

YOKOHAMA - JUNE 30: Juninho Paulista of Brazil weaves his way through the German defence during the World Cup Final match played at the International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan on June 30, 2002. Brazil won the match 2-0. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

© Getty Images