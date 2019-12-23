- Catar registra el mejor progreso del año en el escalafón mundial
- Ha conquistado también su primer título de la Copa Asiática de la AFC
- Su meta es ahora la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022, que jugará en casa
Catar está acostumbrado a organizar competiciones mundiales en numerosas disciplinas. La última hasta la fecha, la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA 2019, ha servido para exhibir la hospitalidad que el país brinda a los campeones, y no ha sido más que un anticipo de lo que nos reserva la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022™.
Sin embargo, el año 2019 también ha demostrado que Catar se siente cómodo cuando tiene que enfundarse él mismo el traje de campeón: gracias a su histórico desempeño en la Copa Asiática de la AFC, los Annabi (“Granates”) protagonizan la mejor progresión del año en la Clasificación Mundial FIFA/Coca-Cola.
El cuadro catarí ha avanzado 38 puestos y acumulado 138 puntos en el escalafón global durante los últimos doce meses, hasta cerrar el ejercicio en la 55ª posición. En esta misma época, el año pasado figuraba en la 93ª y se disponía a afrontar un año repleto de compromisos y peligros, que ha solventado de forma brillante.
FIFA.com repasa tres momentos destacados de estos doce meses que acaban de concluir.
Copa Asiática de la AFC
El término “gesta” no resulta exagerado para describir el primer título de la Copa Asiática conquistado por Catar. Los hombres de Félix Sánchez encadenaron siete victorias hasta alzar el título, cuando en las nueve ediciones anteriores del torneo no habían ganado ni un solo encuentro de eliminación directa.
Destacaron especialmente en esa secuencia de triunfos los logrados ante tres selecciones asiáticas que estuvieron en Rusia 2018: Arabia Saudí en la fase de grupos, la República de Corea en cuartos de final y Japón en la final.
En el apartado de las individualidades, Almoez Ali anotó nueve goles, batiendo así el récord de una sola edición del certamen del legendario artillero iraní Ali Daei (ocho, en 1996). En el plano defensivo, su meta únicamente fue perforada una vez, por el japonés Takumi Minamino en la final.
Copa América 2019
Catar participó por primera vez en su historia en el principal torneo de Sudamérica, invitado por la CONMEBOL, al igual que Japón. Su selección acudía a la prueba sin más aspiraciones que acumular experiencia contra adversarios de alto nivel, teniendo siempre presente el objetivo principal: llegar bien preparada al Mundial que le espera ante su propio público en 2022.
Los Annabi fueron adscritos al Grupo B, en el que figuraban asimismo Argentina, Colombia y Paraguay. Y como ya se preveía, no superaron la primera ronda, aunque hicieron un buen papel al obtener un alentador empate frente a Paraguay (2-2), con remontada incluida, tras ir perdiendo 2-0, y registrar dos honrosas derrotas a manos de sendos pesos pesados como la selección colombiana (1-0) y la argentina (2-0).
Aun así, la experiencia fue provechosa y consiguieron prepararse para las dificultades que les esperan en su propio continente.
Final de la Copa Asiática 2019
-
Maya Yoshida of Japan looks dejected as he shakes hands with players of Qatar
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Maya Yoshida of Japan looks dejected as he shakes hands with players of Qatar following his sides defeat in the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Hiroki Sakai of Japan battles for possession with Hasan Al Haydos of Qatar
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Hiroki Sakai of Japan battles for possession with Hasan Al Haydos of Qatar during the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Former South Korean international Park Jisung presents the trophy
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Former South Korean international Park Ji-sung presents the trophy before the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Japanese fans cheer prior to kick-off
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Japanese fans cheer prior to the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Head coach Hajime Moriyasu of Japan looks on
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Head coach Hajime Moriyasu of Japan looks on prior to the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ritsu Doan of Japn in action
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Ritsu Doan of Japn in action during the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Almoez Ali of Qatar scores the opening goal
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Almoez Ali of Qatar scores the opening goal during the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Almoez Ali (2nd L) of Qatar celebrates scoring the opening goal with his team mates
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Almoez Ali (2nd L) of Qatar celebrates scoring the opening goal with his team mates during the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Almoez Ali of Qatar celebrates after scoring his team's first goal
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Almoez Ali of Qatar celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Akram Hassan Afif of Qatar dribbles
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Akram Hassan Afif of Qatar battles for possession with Takehiro Tomiyasu of Japan and Gaku Shibasaki of Japan during the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Hasan Al Haydos of Qatar reacts
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Hasan Al Haydos of Qatar reacts during the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Abdelaziz Hatim of Qatar scores his team's second goal
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Abdelaziz Hatim of Qatar scores his team's second goal past Maya Yoshida of Japan during the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Abdelaziz Hatim (C) of Qatar scores his side's second goal past Shuichi Gonda of Japan
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Abdelaziz Hatim (C) of Qatar scores his side's second goal past Shuichi Gonda of Japan during the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Abdelaziz Hatim (C) of Qatar celebrates scoring his side's second goal with his teammates
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Abdelaziz Hatim (C) of Qatar celebrates scoring his side's second goal with his team mates during the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Hasan Al Haydos (top) joins celebrations as Abdelaziz Hatim scores their second goal
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Hasan Al Haydos (top) joins celebration as Abdelaziz Hatim scores their second goal during the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Japanese players huddle prior to the second half
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Japanese players huddle prior to the second half of the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Boualem Khoukhi of Qatar and Hiroki Sakai of Japan compete for the ball
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Boualem Khoukhi of Qatar and Hiroki Sakai of Japan compete for the ball during the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Takumi Minamino of Japan battles for possession with Salem Al Hajri of Qatar
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Takumi Minamino of Japan battles for possession with Salem Al Hajri of Qatar during the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Takumi Minamino of Japan scores his team's first goal past Saad Al Sheeb of Qatar
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Takumi Minamino of Japan scores his team's first goal past Saad Al Sheeb of Qatar during the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Takumi Minamino of Japan celebrates scoring his side's first goal
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Takumi Minamino of Japan celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Akram Hassan Afif of Qatar prepares for the penalty
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Akram Hassan Afif of Qatar prepares for the penalty during the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Akram Hassan Afif of Qatar celebrates scoring their third goal from the penalty spot
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Akram Hassan Afif of Qatar celebrates scoring their third goal from the penalty spot during the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Felix Sanchez, Manager of Qatar celebrates with his backroom staff and players of Qatar at the final whistle
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Felix Sanchez, Manager of Qatar celebrates with his backroom staff and players of Qatar at the final whistle following their sides victory in the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Qatar celebrate following their side's victory
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Players of Qatar celebrate following their sides victory in the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
FIFA President Gianni Infantino hands over the AFC Asian Cup trophy to Hasan Al Haydos of Qatar
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: FIFA President Gianni Infantino hands over the AFC Asian Cup trophy to Hasan Al Haydos of Qatar following their sides victory in the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Qatar celebrate with the AFC Asian Cup trophy
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Players of Qatar celebrate with the AFC Asian Cup trophy following their victory in the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Abdulkarim Al-Ali, Abdelaziz Hatim, Saad Al Sheeb, Hasan Al Haydos and Abdelkarim Hassan of Qatar celebrates with the AFC Asian Cup trophy
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Abdulkarim Al-Ali, Abdelaziz Hatim, Saad Al Sheeb, Hasan Al Haydos and Abdelkarim Hassan of Qatar celebrates with the AFC Asian Cup Trophy following their sides victory in the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Khaled Mohammed, Abdelkarim Hassan and Hasan Al Haydos of Qatar celebrate with the AFC Asian trophy
13 ene. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Khaled Mohammed, Abdelkarim Hassan and Hasan Al Haydos of Qatar celebrate with the AFC Asian Trophy following their sides victory in the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Tameem Mohammed and Abdelkarim Hassan of Qatar celebrate
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Tameem Mohammed and Abdelkarim Hassan of Qatar celebrate following their sides victory in the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Tarek Salman, Tameem Mohammed and Abdelkarim Hassan of Qatar pose for a photo
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Tarek Salman, Tameem Mohammed and Abdelkarim Hassan of Qatar pose for a photo following their sides victory in the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Felix Sanchez, manager of Qatar celebrates with Abdelaziz Hatim, Hasan Al Haydos and Saad Al Sheeb of Qatar
01 feb. 2019
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Felix Sanchez, Manager of Qatar celebrate with Abdelaziz Hatim, Hasan Al Haydos and Saad Al Sheeb of Qatar following their sides victory in the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Eliminatorias del Mundial 2022
Aunque su participación ya está garantizada en calidad de país organizador, Catar está disputando la competición preliminar de la zona asiática para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022™, al servir de fase previa para la Copa Asiática de la AFC 2023.
Y los cinco choques jugados en 2019 han confirmado el nuevo estatus de Catar: cuatro victorias y un empate en el Grupo E, con 11 goles a favor y solo uno en contra.
Las cifras de 2019:
- Clasificación Mundial a 1 de enero: 93
- Clasificación Mundial a 31 de diciembre: 55
- Puntos acumulados: 138
- Balance: 21 partidos, 14 victorias, 2 empates, 5 derrotas, 45 goles a favor, 14 goles en contra- Copa Asiática de la AFC: Almoez Ali, 9 goles en siete partidos, un récord
- Copa Asiática de la AFC: Saad al Sheeb, 609 minutos sin recibir goles, un récord
- Copa Asiática de la AFC: Akram Afif, 10 asistencias en siete partidos, un récord