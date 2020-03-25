- Este sábado a las 15:00 CET, #WorldCupAtHome nos trae el Países Bajos 2-1 Brasil de Sudáfrica 2010
- Durante las próximas cinco semanas podremos disfrutar viendo algunos de los mejores duelos de la historia de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA™
- Los neerlandeses pasaron a semifinales gracias a dos goles de Sneijder
El partido que disputaron los Países Bajos y Brasil dio inicio a los cuartos de final de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Sudáfrica 2010™. Los neerlandeses empezaron perdiendo, tras un gol inicial de Robinho, pero dieron la vuelta al encuentro gracias a un doblete de Wesley Sneijder en el segundo tiempo, y los brasileños terminarían el choque con diez hombres.
📝Datos del partido
Países Bajos 2-1 Brasil
2 de julio de 2010 | Estadio Nelson Mandela Bay (Puerto Elizabeth)
⚽Goles:
Países Bajos (Wesley Sneijder 53’, 68’) | Brasil (Robinho 10’)
Alineaciones:
Países Bajos: Maarten Stekelenburg, Gregory van der Wiel, John Heitinga, André Ooijer, Giovanni van Bronckhorst (c), Mark van Bommel, Nigel de Jong, Arjen Robben, Wesley Sneijder, Dirk Kuyt, Robin van Persie (Klaas Jan Huntelaar 85’)
Brasil: Júlio César (c), Maicon, Lúcio, Juan, Michel Bastos (Gilberto Melo 62’), Felipe Melo, Dani Alves, Gilberto Silva, Kaká, Robinho, Luís Fabiano (Nilmar 77’)
👇 Lo que había en juego
Este era el cuarto enfrentamiento entre ambas elecciones en la cita mundialista, y el segundo en una eliminatoria de cuartos de final. En EE UU 1994, Brasil había vencido a un combinado neerlandés que tenía a estrellas de la talla de Dennis Bergkamp, Ronald Koeman y los gemelos De Boer rumbo a la conquista de su cuarto título mundial. Cuatro años más tarde, en Francia 1998, la Seleção repitió triunfo ante los Oranje, esta vez en semifinales.
A pesar de no poder contar con el central Joris Mathijsen, baja por lesión, los Países Bajos ampliaron a cinco partidos su secuencia de victorias en el torneo, tras vencer anteriormente en la fase de grupos a Dinamarca, Japón y Camerún, así como en su compromiso de octavos de final frente a Eslovaquia. La campaña brasileña, por su parte, terminaría en cuartos, al igual que había ocurrido cuatro años antes, en Alemania 2006.
⚔️ El partido
El público del estadio Nelson Mandela Bay de Puerto Elizabeth no tuvo que esperar mucho para ver adelantarse a Brasil en el casillero. Transcurridos apenas nueve minutos, Felipe Melo partió en dos la defensa neerlandesa mediante un exquisito pase para Robinho, quien puso el balón lejos del alcance de Maarten Stekelenburg. La Seleção parecía ir pues camino de dominar la contienda.
Y de no haber sido por una serie de excelentes atajadas de Stekelenburg, los Países Bajos podrían haber llegado perfectamente al descanso con más de un gol en contra. No obstante, a los ocho minutos del segundo periodo Sneijder igualó el marcador conectando con un centro excelente, que tocó la cabeza de Felipe Melo antes de introducirse en el arco de los sudamericanos.
Sneijder continuaría con su exhibición, y poco después firmó el segundo tanto de su cuenta particular. Robben peinó un saque de esquina con efecto al primer palo, Kuyt cabeceó hábilmente el esférico hacia atrás y el número 10 pudo batir de cabeza a Júlio César a bocajarro. Cinco minutos más tarde, Brasil sufriría otro mazazo, la expulsión de Felipe Melo por falta sobre Robben.
🌟 La estrella
Wesley Sneijder había necesitado cuatro partidos y 355 minutos para marcar sus dos primeros goles en Sudáfrica, y luego dobló ese registro contra Brasil en un solo cuarto de hora. El centrocampista se mostró exultante por haber perforado dos veces la meta de los quíntuples campeones del mundo, y describiría así lo que sintió al materializar el tanto de la victoria en el minuto 68: “Solo tuve que tocar el balón de cabeza, marcar fue una sensación fantástica”.
🎙️ Las frases
“Hemos demostrado al mundo que el Países Bajos-Brasil es un partido fantástico. Por fin les hemos ganado [tras las derrotas de EE UU 1994 y Francia 1998].”
Wesley Sneijder, centrocampista de los Países Bajos y mejor jugador del partido
“En el partido de hoy tardamos unos 25 minutos en tranquilizarnos, y me di por satisfecho de llegar al descanso perdiendo solo por 1-0. En el vestuario les pedí a los jugadores que practicasen su fútbol habitual durante la segunda parte. En cuanto marcamos nuestro primer gol ya jugamos mucho mejor y demostramos que tenemos un plantel muy potente”.
Bert van Marwijk, seleccionador de los Países Bajos
“Estamos todos destrozados, porque sabemos que lo podríamos haber hecho mejor. El fútbol puede traer muchas alegrías, pero hoy, por desgracia, el pueblo de Brasil está triste”.
Robinho, delantero de Brasil
NED 2-1 BRA
Kaka of Brazil (L) controls the ball under pressure from Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Kaka of Brazil (L) controls the ball under pressure from Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands celebrates scoring his te
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Dani Alves of Brazil (R) jumps over Nigel De Jong
Dani Alves of Brazil (R) jumps over Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands for the ball during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands scores his side's second
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands scores his side's second goal past Julio Cesar of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands challenges Robinho of Brazil
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands challenges Robinho of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Maarten Stekelenburg of the Netherlands celebrates the own goal by Felipe Melo of Brazil
Maarten Stekelenburg of the Netherlands celebrates the own goal by Felipe Melo of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano of Brazil (L) and John Heitinga of the Netherl
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano of Brazil (L) and John Heitinga of the Netherlands go up for the ball during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Netherlands' striker Arjen Robben grabs his leg after a challenge
Netherlands' striker Arjen Robben grabs his leg after a challenge by Brazil during the 2010 World Cup quarter-final football match between the Netherlands and Brazil on July 2, 2010 at Nelson Mandela Bay stadium in Port Elizabeth. NO PUSH TO MOBILE / MOBILE USE SOLELY WITHIN EDITORIAL ARTICLE AFP PHOTO / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
Kaka of Brazil (L) controls the ball under pressure from Andre Ooijer of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Kaka of Brazil (L) controls the ball under pressure from Andre Ooijer of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robin Van Persie and John Heitinga of the Netherlands celeb
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robin Van Persie and John Heitinga of the Netherlands celebrate after an own goal by Felipe Melo of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands celebrates the own goal
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands celebrates the own goal by Felipe Melo of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Robinho of Brazil looks dejected
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil looks dejected during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Netherlands' midfielder Wesley Sneijder (R) and defender Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Netherlands' midfielder Wesley Sneijder (R) and Netherlands' defender Giovanni van Bronckhorst celebrate after Sneijder's shot deflected off of a Brazilian player and went into the goal during the 2010 World Cup quarter final Netherlands vs Brazil on July 2, 2010 at Nelson Mandela Bay stadium in Port Elizabeth. NO PUSH TO MOBILE / MOBILE USE SOLELY WITHIN EDITORIAL ARTICLE - AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE SIMON
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano of Brazil (front) is held by Andre Ooijer of t
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano of Brazil (front) is held by Andre Ooijer of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands challenges Dani Alves of Br
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands challenges Dani Alves of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano of Brazil (L) vies for the ball with John Heit
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano of Brazil (L) vies for the ball with John Heitinga of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Players celebrate with Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Players celebrate with Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands after an own goal by Felipe Melo of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Felipe Melo and Julio Cesar of Brazil jump to defend a cros
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Felipe Melo and Julio Cesar of Brazil jump to defend a cross from Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands which results in an own goal by Melo during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robin Van Persie (L) of the Netherlands in action against F
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robin Van Persie (L) of the Netherlands in action against Felipe Melo of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands celebrates the own goal by Felipe Melo of Brazil by waving into a TV camera
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands celebrates the own goal by Felipe Melo of Brazil by waving into a TV camera during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Felipe Melo of Brazil scores an own goal after a cross
Felipe Melo of Brazil scores an own goal after a cross from Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands hits his head as goalkeeper Julio Cesar misjudges the cross during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Felipe Melo and Julio Cesar of Brazil jump to defend a cros
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Felipe Melo and Julio Cesar of Brazil jump to defend a cross from Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands which results in an own goal by Melo during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Felipe Melo and Julio Cesar of Brazil jump to defend a cross
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Felipe Melo and Julio Cesar of Brazil jump to defend a cross from Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands which results in an own goal by Melo during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands lies injured on the pitch
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands lies injured on the pitch during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil reacts as his first goal is disallowed fo
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil reacts as his first goal is disallowed for offside during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Julio Cesar of Brazil in action
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Julio Cesar of Brazil in action during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Luis Fabiano of Brazil tackles John Heitinga of the Netherl
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano of Brazil tackles John Heitinga of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Robinho of Brazil scores
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil scores the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Luis Fabiano of Brazil (L) in action against Giovanni Van Bronckhorst of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano of Brazil (L) in action against Giovanni Van Bronckhorst of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Quinn Rooney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Maarten Stekelenburg of the Netherlands makes a diving save
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Maarten Stekelenburg of the Netherlands makes a diving save from a Kaka shot during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Robinho of Brazil (C) in action against Gregory Van Der Wiel (L) and Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil (C) in action against Gregory Van Der Wiel (L) and Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Arjen Robben of the Netherlands is surrounded by Felipe Mel
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Arjen Robben of the Netherlands is surrounded by Felipe Melo, Lucio, Juan and Gilberto Silva of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil scores the opening goal during the 2010 F
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil scores the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Kaka of Brazil falls under the challenge by Mark Van Bommel
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Kaka of Brazil falls under the challenge by Mark Van Bommel of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)
Kaka of Brazil takes a shot on goal
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Kaka of Brazil takes a shot on goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil (R) battles for the ball with Nigel De Jo
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil (R) battles for the ball with Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Quinn Rooney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands attempts to pull back Robi
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands attempts to pull back Robinho of Brazil as he runs with the ball during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)
Kaka of Brazil is challenged by Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Kaka of Brazil is challenged by Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Arjen Robben of the Netherlands vies for the ball against G
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Arjen Robben of the Netherlands vies for the ball against Gilberto Silva of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Mark Van Bommel of the Netherlands tackles Kaka of Brazil
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Mark Van Bommel of the Netherlands tackles Kaka of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Kaka of Brazil falls under the challenge of Wesley Sneijder
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Kaka of Brazil falls under the challenge of Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)
Carlos Dunga head coach of Brazil kneels on the touchline
Carlos Dunga head coach of Brazil kneels on the touchline as he watches his team during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Juan of Brazil challenges Robin Van Persie of the Netherland
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Juan of Brazil challenges Robin Van Persie of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano of Brazil (9) in action against Andre Ooijer (
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano of Brazil (9) in action against Andre Ooijer (13) of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Robinho of Brazil (L) battles for the ball with Gregory Van Der Wiel of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil (L) battles for the ball with Gregory Van Der Wiel of the Netherlands (R) during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Maicon of Brazil gestures to the linesman during the 2010 FI
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Maicon of Brazil gestures to the linesman during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Andre Ooijer of the Netherlands (L) kicks the ball under pr
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Andre Ooijer of the Netherlands (L) kicks the ball under pressure from Luis Fabiano of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Kaka of Brazil (C) vies for the ball with Andre Ooijer of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Kaka of Brazil (C) vies for the ball with Andre Ooijer of the Netherlands (L) during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Michel Bastos of Brazil gestures to Referee Yuichi Nishimur
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Michel Bastos of Brazil gestures to Referee Yuichi Nishimura during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Michel Bastos of Brazil wins the header as Arjen Robben of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Michel Bastos of Brazil wins the header as Arjen Robben of the Netherlands looks on during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands challenges Dani Alves of Brazil
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands challenges Dani Alves of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Kaka of Brazil reacts during the quarter-final match between Netherlands and Brazil
Kaka of Brazil reacts during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Lucio of Brazil is challenged by Dirk Kuyt and Wesley Sneij
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Lucio of Brazil is challenged by Dirk Kuyt and Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Carlos Dunga head coach of Brazil reacts on the touchline d
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Carlos Dunga head coach of Brazil reacts on the touchline during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Lucio of Brazil is tackled by Dirk Kuyt of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Lucio of Brazil is tackled by Dirk Kuyt of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
A general view of Brazil fans as they enjoy the atmosphere
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: A general view of Brazil fans as they enjoy the atmosphere during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Felipe Melo of Brazil challenges Wesley Sneijder of the Net
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Felipe Melo of Brazil challenges Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Mark Van Bommel of the Netherlands attempts to tackle Maicon of Brazil
Mark Van Bommel of the Netherlands attempts to tackle Maicon of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Brazil celebrate
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Brazil celebrate the opening goal scored by Robinho during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil is challenged by Gregory Van Der Wiel and
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil is challenged by Gregory Van Der Wiel and Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Gilberto Silva of Brazil throws an object from the pitch dur
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Gilberto Silva of Brazil throws an object from the pitch during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Referee Yuichi Nishimura gestures to Luis Fabiano of Brazil and Mark Van Bommel of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Referee Yuichi Nishimura gestures to Luis Fabiano of Brazil and Mark Van Bommel of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal durin
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands is closed down by Dani Alves of Brazil
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Arjen Robben of the Netherlands is closed down by Dani Alves of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Lucio of Brazil waits in the tunnel
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Lucio of Brazil waits in the tunnel ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Felipe Melo of Brazil challenges Wesley Sneijder of the Neth
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Felipe Melo of Brazil challenges Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Robinho of Brazil celebrates
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Maicon of Brazil and Giovanni Van Bronckhorst of the Nether
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Maicon of Brazil and Giovanni Van Bronckhorst of the Netherlands battle for the ball during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Juan of Brazil reacts to a missed chance
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Juan of Brazil reacts to a missed chance during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Carlos Dunga head coach of Brazil (second right) and coaching staff
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Carlos Dunga head coach of Brazil (second right) and coaching staff ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano congratulates Robinho of Brazil after he score
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano congratulates Robinho of Brazil after he scored the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Brazil and Netherlands enter the pitch
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Brazil and Netherlands enter the pitch ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Kaka of Brazil is tackled by Nigel De Jong of the Netherlan
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Kaka of Brazil is tackled by Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Luis Fabiano congratulates Robinho of Brazil
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano congratulates Robinho of Brazil after he scored the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal durin
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal with team mate Kaka
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal with team mate Kaka during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil challenges Nigel De Jong of the Netherland
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil challenges Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Michel Bastos of Brazil challenges Arjen Robben of the Nethe
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Michel Bastos of Brazil challenges Arjen Robben of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Mark Van Bommel of the Netherlands defends an attack by Gilberto Silva and Juan of Brazil
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Mark Van Bommel of the Netherlands defends an attack by Gilberto Silva and Juan of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal
Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Arjen Robben of the Netherlands controls the ball during th
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Arjen Robben of the Netherlands controls the ball during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Robinho of Brazil celebrates
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Kaka of Brazil (C) battles for the ball with Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands (L) as Mark Van Bommel of the Netherlands (R) looks on
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Kaka of Brazil (C) battles for the ball with Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands (L) as Mark Van Bommel of the Netherlands (R) looks on during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Michel Bastos of Brazil (L) battles for the ball with Arjen Robben of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Michel Bastos of Brazil (L) battles for the ball with Arjen Robben of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Julio Cesar of Brazil celebrates Robinho's opening goal dur
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Julio Cesar of Brazil celebrates Robinho's opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano (L) celebrates with Robinho of Brazil after he
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano (L) celebrates with Robinho of Brazil after he scored the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)
Luis Fabiano congratulates Robinho of Brazil after he score
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano congratulates Robinho of Brazil after he scored the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Luis Fabiano (R) congratulates Robinho of Brazil after he scored
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano (R) congratulates Robinho of Brazil after he scored the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)
Brazil's striker Luis Fabiano rolls on the grass in pain
Brazil's striker Luis Fabiano rolls on the grass in pain after a foul by Netherlands' defender John Heitinga (not pictured) during the 2010 World Cup quarter-final football match between the Netherlands and Brazil on July 2, 2010 at Nelson Mandela Bay stadium in Port Elizabeth. NO PUSH TO MOBILE / MOBILE USE SOLELY WITHIN EDITORIAL ARTICLE AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano congratulates Robinho of Brazil after he score
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano congratulates Robinho of Brazil after he scored the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal durin
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Nigel De Jong (8) and Arjen Robben (2R) of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Nigel De Jong (8) and Arjen Robben (2R) of the Netherlands grab Robinho of Brazil (R) during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Brazil's striker Robinho (R) fights for the ball with Netherlands' defender Gregory van der Wiel (L)
Brazil's striker Robinho (R) fights for the ball with Netherlands' defender Gregory van der Wiel (L) and midfielder Nigel de Jong during the 2010 World Cup quarter-final Netherlands vs Brazil on July 2, 2010 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth. NO PUSH TO MOBILE / MOBILE USE SOLELY WITHIN EDITORIAL ARTICLE - AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI
Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
🔜 ¿Qué pasó luego?
La victoria sobre Brasil reforzó la convicción de los neerlandeses de poder alcanzar la final, y acabarían consiguiéndolo. En semifinales, Sneijder anotó su quinto gol del torneo, con el que contribuyó a la victoria por 3-2 de los Oranje sobre Uruguay y a la consiguiente clasificación de los suyos para su tercera final mundialista, tras las de 1974 y 1978.
No obstante, serían incapaces de doblegar en el choque por el título a España, que se impuso gracias a un tanto de Andrés Iniesta en la prórroga. En cuanto a Brasil, la derrota marcó el final de la primera etapa de Dunga como seleccionador nacional, aunque regresaría para dirigir a los suyos después del Mundial de 2014, en el que Brasil terminó cuarto ante su público.