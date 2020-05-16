- #WorldCupAtHome continúa con el Brasil-Colombia de cuartos en 2014
- James y Neymar, dos de las estrellas del torneo, dijeron adiós al torneo
- El gol de falta de David Luiz dio el triunfo a la Seleção
La Copa Mundial de la FIFA Brasil 2014 deparó un vibrante duelo de cuartos de final entre Brasil y Colombia. Los hombres de Luiz Felipe Scolari lograron la victoria ante la revelación Colombia y se citaron en semifinales con Alemania. El partido, sin embargo, también es de amargo recuerdo para el combinado brasileño. Neymar, su talismán, sufrió una lesión en la espalda que puso punto final de manera prematura a su primera participación mundialista.
📝 El resumen
Brasil 2-1 Colombia
4 de julio de 2014 | Estadio Castelão, Fortaleza
⚽Goleadores:
Brasil: (Thiago Silva, 6’; David Luiz, 68’) | Colombia (James Rodríguez, 79’ GP)
Alineaciones:
- Brasil: Júlio César, Maicon, Thiago Silva (c), David Luiz, Marcelo, Fernandinho, Paulinho (Hernanes 85’), Hulk (Ramires, 82’), Oscar, Neymar (Henrique, 87’), Fred.
- Colombia: David Ospina, Juan Zúñiga, Cristian Zapata, Mario Yepes (c), Pablo Armero, Juan Cuadrado, (Juan Quintero, 79’), Fredy Guarín, Carlos Sánchez, Víctor Ibarbo (Adrián Ramos, 45’), Teófilo Gutiérrez (Carlos Bacca, 69’), James Rodríguez.
🤓 El contexto
La selección brasileña alcanzó los cruces como primera del Grupo A gracias a sus dos triunfos sobre Croacia y Camerún y a su empate contra México. No obstante, los anfitriones sufrieron en octavos de final, donde solamente pudieron doblegar a Chile en la tanda de penales, después de que el partido acabara 1-1. En cuartos de final les esperaba un combinado que se les había dado bien históricamente y frente al que habían cosechado 15 victorias, 8 empates y apenas dos derrotas.
Colombia, por su parte, llegó a este duelo con la moral por las nubes, ya que había ganado sus tres partidos de la fase de grupos contra Costa de Marfil, Grecia y Japón. En octavos de final, los Cafeteros dejaron en la cuneta a Uruguay gracias a un doblete de James Rodríguez, figura del torneo.
⚔️ El partido
La magia del balón parado
60.000 espectadores se congregaron en el Estadio Castelão para presenciar un emocionante partido en el que los tres goles llegaron en jugadas a balón parado. En el minuto 6, el capitán brasileño Thiago Silva abrió el marcador al rematar un córner con la rodilla izquierda prácticamente sobre la línea de gol. David Luiz convirtió el segundo para los suyos con un lejano lanzamiento de falta, mientras que James Rodríguez firmó el único tanto de los colombianos desde los once metros.
Adiós al sueño de Neymar
En el tramo final del encuentro, Neymar se lesionó de gravedad tras recibir un rodillazo del colombiano Juan Zúñiga en la espalda. La fractura de una vértebra hizo añicos el sueño de Neymar de conquistar el Mundial ante su público y asestó un golpe muy duro a las esperanzas brasileñas. “Es una noticia muy triste y que nadie deseaba oír. Estamos contentos por la victoria, pero también frustrados. Neymar se había preparado bien para el torneo y tenía mucha ilusión. Nos ha ayudado mucho”, declaró el delantero brasileño Hulk cuando le preguntaron por su compañero.
Los jugadores brasileños consuelan al astro colombiano
James Rodríguez se dio a conocer en los torneos de la FIFA gracias a su brillante actuación en la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Colombia 2011. Tres años después, en Brasil 2014, la estrella nacida en Cúcuta firmó seis goles y se adjudicó la Bota de Oro adidas. Tras el pitido final, James no pudo contener las lágrimas por la eliminación de los suyos. Dani Alves y David Luiz acudieron a consolarlo, mientras que la afición brasileña le dedicó una ovación por su fantástica actuación.
Respeto y honores para James Rodríguez
-
James Rodriguez (C) of Colombia is applauded by David Luiz (R) and Marcelo (L) of Brazil after the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Quarter Final match between Brazil and Colombia at Estadio Castelao on July 4, 2014 in Fortaleza,
04 jul. 2014
FORTALEZA, BRAZIL - JULY 04: James Rodriguez (C) of Colombia is applauded by David Luiz (R) and Marcelo (L) of Brazil after the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Quarter Final match between Brazil and Colombia at Estadio Castelao on July 4, 2014 in Fortaleza, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
James Rodriguez of Colombia is consoled by David Luiz (L) and Dani Alves of Brazil
04 jul. 2014
FORTALEZA, BRAZIL - JULY 04: James Rodriguez of Colombia is consoled by David Luiz (L) and Dani Alves of Brazil after the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Quarter Final match between Brazil and Colombia at Castelao on July 4, 2014 in Fortaleza, Brazil. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Dani Alves (L) and David Luiz of Brazil console James Rodriguez of Colombia
04 jul. 2014
FORTALEZA, BRAZIL - JULY 04: Dani Alves (L) and David Luiz of Brazil console James Rodriguez of Colombia after Brazil's 2-1 win during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Quarter Final match between Brazil and Colombia at Castelao on July 4, 2014 in Fortaleza, Brazil. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
James Rodriguez (L) of Colombia is consoled by David Luiz of Brazil after the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Quarter Final match between Brazil and Colombia at Estadio Castelao on July 4, 2014 in Fortaleza, Brazil. (Photo by Al
04 jul. 2014
FORTALEZA, BRAZIL - JULY 04: James Rodriguez (L) of Colombia is consoled by David Luiz of Brazil after the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Quarter Final match between Brazil and Colombia at Estadio Castelao on July 4, 2014 in Fortaleza, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
James Rodriguez (C) of Colombia is applauded by David Luiz (R) and Dani Alves (L)
05 jul. 2014
FORTALEZA, BRAZIL - JULY 04: James Rodriguez (C) of Colombia is applauded by David Luiz (R) and Dani Alves (L) of Brazil after the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Quarter Final match between Brazil and Colombia at Estadio Castelao on July 4, 2014 in Fortaleza, Brazil. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
David Luiz of Brazil consoles James Rodriguez of Colombia
05 jul. 2014
FORTALEZA, BRAZIL - JULY 04: David Luiz of Brazil consoles James Rodriguez of Colombia after Brazil's 2-1 win during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Quarter Final match between Brazil and Colombia at Castelao on July 4, 2014 in Fortaleza, Brazil. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
James Rodriguez (C) of Colombia is applauded by David Luiz (R) and Marcelo (L) of Brazil
05 jul. 2014
FORTALEZA, BRAZIL - JULY 04: James Rodriguez (C) of Colombia is applauded by David Luiz (R) and Marcelo (L) of Brazil after the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Quarter Final match between Brazil and Colombia at Estadio Castelao on July 4, 2014 in Fortaleza, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
James Rodriguez (R) of Colombia is applauded by David Luiz (L) of Brazil
05 jul. 2014
FORTALEZA, BRAZIL - JULY 04: James Rodriguez (R) of Colombia is applauded by David Luiz (L) of Brazil after the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Quarter Final match between Brazil and Colombia at Estadio Castelao on July 4, 2014 in Fortaleza, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
James Rodriguez (C) of Colombia is applauded by David Luiz (R) and Dani Alves (L) of Brazil
05 jul. 2014
FORTALEZA, BRAZIL - JULY 04: James Rodriguez (C) of Colombia is applauded by David Luiz (R) and Dani Alves (L) of Brazil after the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Quarter Final match between Brazil and Colombia at Estadio Castelao on July 4, 2014 in Fortaleza, Brazil. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
🌟 La estrella
David Luiz siempre guardará en la memoria este encuentro. El defensor brasileño se erigió en el mejor jugador del partido no solo por su magnífico trabajo en defensa, sino también por marcar un gol de falta por la escuadra izquierda de Ospina, cuya estirada fue en vano. En su extática celebración, que ya forma parte de la historia de la Copa Mundial, David Luiz corrió hacia el banderín de córner, saltó y le dio una patada. “Llevo un año practicando con Willian en el Chelsea. Estoy feliz de haber marcado hoy. Ha sido maravilloso ver cómo el balón entraba en el arco sin que el arquero pudiera hacer nada”, reconoció el autor de la diana.
🎙 Lo que se dijo
“No habíamos encajado muchos goles antes de este partido, pero nos metieron uno muy pronto. En la segunda mitad mejoramos, porque circulamos el balón con más velocidad y Brasil empezó a inquietarse. Aunque su segundo gol nos pilló desprevenidos, seguimos luchando y estuvimos a punto de empatar”. José Pékerman, seleccionador de Colombia.
“El equipo se recuperó perfectamente del partido contra Chile y no dio síntomas de cansancio, como se pudo ver en la primera parte. Si hubiéramos metido el segundo en ese momento habríamos controlado mejor los nervios, pero perdimos la concentración por el trabajo de sus tres delanteros y las carreras de James al espacio. Peleamos mucho, corrimos mucho y, al final, ganamos”. Luiz Felipe Scolari, seleccionador de Brasil.
“Nos ha costado ganar, lo cual es normal a estas alturas del torneo. Sabíamos que Colombia nos iba a poner las cosas difíciles, dado su buen nivel. Ha sido un partido bonito”. Ramires, centrocampista de Brasil.
Brasil-Colombia, en imágenes
🔜 ¿Qué pasó después?
Después de eliminar a Colombia, Brasil se enfrentó a Alemania en el Estadio Mineirão de Belo Horizonte, en un partido para olvidar del combinado anfitrión. Su derrota por 1-7 sigue persiguiendo a la Seleção hoy en día, y echó por tierra su sueño de conquistar el título en casa. La selección brasileña acabó siendo cuarta, después de caer 0-3 ante Países Bajos en el choque por el tercer puesto.
Colombia, por su parte, registró su mejor actuación en una Copa Mundial. Cuatro años después, en Rusia 2018, no pudo repetir su buen papel y cayó en octavos de final a manos de Inglaterra.