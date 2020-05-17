Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2018™

- WorldCupAtHome concluye con la final de la última cita mundialista
- La Croacia de Luka Modrić, Balón de Oro del torneo, estuvo a la altura
- Los Bleus conquistaron el segundo Mundial de su historia
Los jugadores croatas y franceses se encontraron en el túnel del estadio Luzhnikí el 15 de julio de 2018 para disputar la final de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Rusia 2018™. Francia tenía la ocasión de añadir una segunda estrella a su camiseta y alcanzar así a Argentina y Uruguay en el palmarés del certamen, mientras que Croacia podía convertirse en la novena nación en proclamarse campeona del mundo.
📝 El resumen
Francia 4-2 Croacia
Estadio Luzhnikí, Moscú (Rusia) | Domingo 15 de julio de 2018
⚽️ Goleadores
Francia: Mario Mandžukić (18’, propia meta), Antoine Griezmann (38’ PEN), Paul Pogba (59’), Kylian Mbappé (65’) | Croacia: Ivan Perišić (28’), Mario Mandžukić (69’)
Alineaciones
- Francia: Hugo Lloris © - Benjamin Pavard, Raphaël Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Hernández - Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kanté (Steven Nzonzi, 55’), Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann, Blaise Matuidi (Corentin Tolisso, 73’)- Olivier Giroud (Nabil Fékir, 81’)
- Croacia: Danijel Subašić - Šime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Ivan Strinić (Marko Pjaca, 81’) - Ivan Rakitić, Marcelo Brozović, Ante Rebić (Andrej Kramarić, 71’), Luka Modrić ©, Ivan Perišić - Mario Mandžukić
La final, en imágenes
-
France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Paul Pogba of France celebrates with the World Cup Trophy following his sides victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Olivier Giroud of France celebrates with the World Cup Trophy
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Olivier Giroud of France celebrates with the World Cup Trophy and his teammates following his sides victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
-
France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Hugo Lloris of France lifts the World Cup trophy to celebrate with his teammates after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
-
Olivier Giroud of France celebrates following his sides victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Olivier Giroud of France celebrates following his sides victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
-
France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Antoine Griezmann of France celebrates with the World Cup trophy following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
-
France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Paul Pogba of France kisses the World Cup trophy following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
-
France players celebrate winning the World Cup following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: France players celebrate winning the World Cup following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
-
Samuel Umtiti of France celebrates following his sides victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Samuel Umtiti of France celebrates following his sides victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
-
France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Kylian Mbappe of France receives the Best Young Player award following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
-
Paul Pogba of France celebrates victory following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Paul Pogba of France celebrates victory following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
-
Luka Modric of Croatia and Kylian Mbappe of France pose respectively with their the adidas Golden Ball and with the FIFA Young Player award
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Luka Modric of Croatia and Kylian Mbappe of France pose respectively with their the adidas Golden Ball and with the FIFA Young Player award following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Luka Modric of Croatia poses with his Golden Ball award after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
-
Artist Nicky Jam performs during the closing ceremony prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Artist Nicky Jam performs during the closing ceremony prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
-
Former German International Footballer, Philipp Lahm and Philanthropist, Natalia Vodianova present the 2018 FIFA World Cup Original Trophy
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Former German International Footballer, Philipp Lahm and Philanthropist, Natalia Vodianova present the 2018 FIFA World Cup Original Trophy ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
-
Former German International Footballer, Philipp Lahm presents the 2018 FIFA World Cup Original Trophy ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Former German International Footballer, Philipp Lahm presents the 2018 FIFA World Cup Original Trophy ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Mario Mandzukic of Croatia scores an own goal to put France in front 1-0 during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
-
Paul Pogba and Blaise Matuidi of France celebrates after Mario Mandzukic of Croatia scores an own goal
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Paul Pogba and Blaise Matuidi of France celebrates after Mario Mandzukic of Croatia scores an own goal for France's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
-
Croatia fan looks on ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: A Croatia fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
-
France fans looks on ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: France fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
-
France fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: France fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
-
Ivan Perisic of Croatia looks dejected following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Ivan Perisic of Croatia looks dejected following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
-
Hugo Lloris of France looks dejected after Ivan Perisic of Croatia scores his team's first goal
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Hugo Lloris of France looks dejected after Ivan Perisic of Croatia scores his team's first goal pass to make the score 1-1 during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
-
France fans celebrate during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: France fans celebrate during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Mario Mandzukic of Croatia scores an own goal from Antoine Griezmann of France's free-kick
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Mario Mandzukic of Croatia scores an own goal from Antoine Griezmann of France's free-kick for France's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)
-
France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Artist Will Smith performs during the closing ceremony prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
-
Domagoj Vida of Croatia reacts during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final
15 jul. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Domagoj Vida of Croatia reacts during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
🤓 El contexto
Veinte años y una semana después de la semifinal del Mundial de 1998, en la que los Bleus doblegaron a Croacia por el mínimo margen, ambas selecciones volvían a cruzarse, esta vez en el duelo por el título.
Para llegar a él, Francia tuvo que emplearse a fondo en la fase de grupos, con sendas victorias muy trabajadas ante Australia y Perú, y un empate frente a Dinamarca. Un alocado choque de octavos de final contra Argentina sirvió para poner en marcha la máquina francesa, que se deshizo de Uruguay para luego imponerse a Bélgica.
Croacia, en cambio, protagonizó una trayectoria inversa. Estuvo brillante en su liguilla, al lograr un pleno de puntos y un triunfo por 3-0 sobre Argentina, pero sus apuros empezaron con las eliminatorias. Necesitó la tanda de penales para vencer a Dinamarca y a Rusia y una prórroga frente a Inglaterra en semifinales. Como consecuencia de ello, el cuadro balcánico afrontaba la final habiendo jugado 90 minutos más que su adversario.
⚔️ Las claves del partido
Ngolo Kanté, enfermo: El mediocentro francés destacó durante toda la prueba, pero el día de la final se vio aquejado por una gastroenteritis. Aunque Didier Deschamps lo incluyó en el once titular, no pudo rendir como de costumbre y eso se reflejó en el juego francés. Al principio del segundo tiempo fue sustituido por Steven Nzonzi, y la entrada del centrocampista del Sevilla se notó de inmediato, al frenar en seco todas las tentativas de ataque de los croatas.
Una sucesión de lances fortuitos: El escenario de esta final no tuvo nada de clásico. El gol inicial fue obra de Mario Mandžukić, de cabeza… pero contra su arco. Se trató del primer gol en propia meta inscrito en una final del Mundial. Más tarde, Ivan Perišić igualaría en una gran acción individual, pero luego una mano suya dentro del área permitió a Griezmann marcar de penal. Con el 4-1 en el casillero se produjo la última acción inesperada, cuando Lloris falló estrepitosamente un intento de regate y regaló un tanto a Mandžukić.
Goles de lejos: Es poco habitual que una final mundialista asista a goles desde fuera del área. No ocurría desde 1982, con la célebre diana de Marco Tardelli. Sin embargo, en esta loca noche moscovita, bajo un aguacero, verían puerta desde lejos Paul Pogba y Kylian Mbappé.
🌟 La estrella
Mbappé era el jugador más joven del plantel francés y también el único que no había nacido cuando los tricolores alzaron su primer trofeo, en 1998. Durante la final, certificó la victoria permitiendo a los suyos situarse con una ventaja de tres goles. Se convirtió así en el segundo futbolista más joven de la historia que marca en una final del Mundial, 60 años después de Pelé.
🎙️ Las frases
“No hicimos un partido grandísimo, pero sí mostramos muchas cualidades psicológicas. ¡Y a pesar de todo marcamos cuatro goles! Es algo merecido, estoy contentísimo por este plantel. Hemos superado muchas dificultades, no siempre ha sido fácil. Se ha logrado a base de trabajo y atención”. Didier Deschamps, seleccionador de Francia.
“Pasé los últimos diez minutos en el banquillo. Los compañeros y yo no quisimos levantarnos demasiado pronto. Y cuando sonó el pitido final, corrí por todas partes. Abracé a Adil Rami, luego no pude más y lloré. Es un sueño de la infancia”. Olivier Giroud, delantero de Francia.
“Ahora mismo, es una sensación agridulce. Estamos orgullosos de lo que hemos hecho, pero un poco tristes por perder la final. Aunque creo que merecíamos más, ya no hay nada que hacer. Pero debemos estar orgullosos de lo que hemos conseguido, no nos rendimos nunca y peleamos hasta el final”. Luka Modric, capitán de Croacia.
🔜 ¿Qué pasó luego?
Los croatas, pese a la decepción, pudieron consolarse unos días más tarde cuando regresaron a Zagreb y fueron recibidos como héroes por una multitud totalmente entregada, que los felicitó por haber realizado el mejor desempeño de la historia de su país. Luka Modric, por su parte, recibió el Balón de Oro adidas del torneo y, unos meses más tarde, el Premio The Best al Jugador de la FIFA del año 2018.