Copa Mundial de la FIFA Rusia 2018™

French football fans celebrate in the Champs-de-Mars fan zone as France score their first goal against Croatia

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 15: French football fans celebrate in the Champs-de-Mars fan zone as France score their first goal against Croatia in the FIFA 2018 World Cup Final match on July 15, 2018 in Paris, France. The World Cup Final is shown today on giant screens across France as Croatia face France at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

© Getty Images