Copa Mundial de la FIFA Rusia 2018™

14 junio - 15 julio
15 may. 2019
VOLGOGRAD, RUSSIA - JUNE 28: A Japan fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group H match between Japan and Poland at Volgograd Arena on June 28, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
15 may. 2019
ROSTOV-ON-DON, RUSSIA - JULY 02: Japan fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at Rostov Arena on July 2, 2018 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
01 may. 2019
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 14: Spain legend Iker Casillas lifts the World Cup trophy the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium on June 14, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
11 abr. 2019
NIZHNY NOVGOROD, RUSSIA - JULY 06: Maximiliano Gomez of Uruguay in action during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Quarter Final match between Winner Game 49 and Winner Game 50 at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on July 6, 2018 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
08 abr. 2019
VOLGOGRAD, RUSSIA - JUNE 28: Jan Bednarek of Poland celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group H match between Japan and Poland at Volgograd Arena on June 28, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
23 mar. 2019
NIZHNY NOVGOROD, RUSSIA - JUNE 24: Harry Kane of England celebrates with teammate Raheem Sterling, after scoring his team's sixth goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between England and Panama at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on June 24, 2018 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
21 feb. 2019
SOCHI, RUSSIA - JUNE 14: Jakub Blaszczykowski of Poland poses for a photograph during the official FIFA World Cup 2018 portrait session at on June 14, 2018 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Stuart Franklin - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
21 feb. 2019
SOCHI, RUSSIA - JUNE 14: Jakub Blaszczykowski of Poland poses for a photograph during the official FIFA World Cup 2018 portrait session at on June 14, 2018 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Stuart Franklin - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
21 feb. 2019
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 19: Jakub Blaszczykowski of Poland is challenged by Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group H match between Poland and Senegal at Spartak Stadium on June 19, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
11 ene. 2019
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Kylian Mbappe of France kisses the World Cup trophy following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
11 ene. 2019
ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM - JULY 06: Belgian football fans celebrate their teams opening goal during the World Cup Quarter Final match between Brazil and Belgium at a fan village on July 6, 2018 in Antwerpen, Belgium. (Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)
11 ene. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 15: French football fans celebrate in the Champs-de-Mars fan zone as France score their first goal against Croatia in the FIFA 2018 World Cup Final match on July 15, 2018 in Paris, France. The World Cup Final is shown today on giant screens across France as Croatia face France at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
19 dic. 2018
ROSTOV-ON-DON, RUSSIA - JUNE 20: Juan Antonio Pizzi, Head coach of Saudi Arabia reacts during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at Rostov Arena on June 20, 2018 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
06 dic. 2018
This picture taken from Trocadero on July 15, 2018 shows the Eiffel Tower illuminated in French national colors during celebrations after the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia, on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. France beat Croatia 4-2. / AFP / Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT
04 dic. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: The World Cup trophy is seen during closing ceremony prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
29 nov. 2018
KALININGRAD, RUSSIA - JUNE 25: The Morocco players pose for a team photo prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Spain and Morocco at Kaliningrad Stadium on June 25, 2018 in Kaliningrad, Russia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
09 nov. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 17: Former Sweden International Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks on prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group F match between Germany and Mexico at Luzhniki Stadium on June 17, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
31 oct. 2018
KALININGRAD, RUSSIA - JUNE 28: Trent Alexander-Arnold of England crosses the ball under pressure from Thorgan Hazard of Belgium during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between England and Belgium at Kaliningrad Stadium on June 28, 2018 in Kaliningrad, Russia. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
31 oct. 2018
SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY 14: Ruben Loftus-Cheek of England tackles Eden Hazard of Belgium during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia 3rd Place Playoff match between Belgium and England at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 14, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
16 oct. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Mario Mandzukic of Croatia scores an own goal from Antoine Griezmann of France's free-kick for France's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
09 oct. 2018
VOLGOGRAD, RUSSIA - JUNE 25: Mohamed Salah of Egypt celebrates with teammate Marwan Mohsen after scoring his team's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Saudia Arabia and Egypt at Volgograd Arena on June 25, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
09 oct. 2018
SOCHI, RUSSIA - JUNE 26: A TV camera man films prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group C match between Australia and Peru at Fisht Stadium on June 26, 2018 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
01 oct. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 08: Igor Akinfeev of Russia poses during the official FIFA World Cup 2018 portrait session at on June 8, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
26 sep. 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 11: Luka Modric of Croatia celebrates victory following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match between England and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 11, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
23 sep. 2018
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Juan Antonio Pizzi, head coach of Saudi Arabia attends a podium discussion during the FIFA Football Conference at JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel on September 23, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
