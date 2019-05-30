Campeonato Juvenil FIFA/Blue Stars 2019

- VfL Wolfsburgo y BSC Young Boys, en la final femenina.
- "Ahora vamos a por el título”, dijo Nina Raecke, del Wolfsburgo.
- Grandes actuaciones del vigente campeón, Dinamo Zagreb, y Boca Juniors
EL RESUMEN DE LA JORNADA – Bajo un hermoso clima primaveral, 7.500 entusiastas asistentes disfrutaron ayer en Zúrich de un emocionante primer día del 81° Campeonato Juvenil FIFA/Blue Stars. El estreno estuvo marcado por el buen nivel mostrado en categoría masculina por el ganador del año pasado, el Dinamo Zagreb, y Boca Juniors, así como el VfL Wolfsburgo y el defensor del título Young Boys en categoría femenina.
El conjunto argentino de Boca Juniors se mantiene en cabeza del Grupo A después de tres victorias. Con un fútbol muy atractivo, el representante argentino ha dejado claro que llega dispuesto a alzarse con el triunfo en el barrio zuriqués de Altstetten. Sin embargo, todavía no ha asegurado el liderato de su grupo. El viernes tendrá lugar el gran duelo ante Dinamo Zagreb, que ganó los tres partidos del jueves sin encajar un solo gol. El ganador de dicho encuentro estará en la final.
Allí esperará el Benfica Lisboa, el PAOK de Tesalónica FC —ambos con un importante apoyo en las gradas—, el FC Basilea o, con algo de suerte, incluso el FC Zúrich. Estos cuatro equipos mantienen una emocionante pugna por el liderato del Grupo B, que de momento es para el cuadro portugués por un escaso margen.
Las mujeres del VfL Wolfsburgo, por su parte, desplegaron un gran fútbol. Primero vencieron claramente al FC Blue Stars Zúrich y Vancouver Whitecaps y, posteriormente, derrotaron en semifinales al FC Internationale Women por un contundente 5-0. “Nos sentimos muy bien recibidas aquí en el torneo. Ahora queremos ganar el título”, comentó la defensora del VfL Wolfsburgo, Nina Raecke, tras lograr el pase a la final.
En la segunda semifinal, las jóvenes bernesas del BSC Young Boys se impusieron en un reñido encuentro a las chicas de Vancouver Whitecaps por 1-0, y sueñan ya con sumar su segundo triunfo consecutivo. La arquera del equipo suizo, Saskia Bürki, quien salvó a su equipo con intervenciones milagrosas, declaró: “Ahora todo es posible. Estamos en muy buena forma y con muchas ganas de ganar el torneo, aunque nuestro rival sea el Wolfsburgo”.
Las finales se jugarán la tarde del viernes, 31 de mayo. La final femenina comenzará a las 18:50 (hora local), mientras que la masculina lo hará a las 20:10. Podrán verse a través del canal de la FIFA en YouTube.
Resultados
Categoría femenina
Grupo A:
VfL Wolfsburgo 8-0 FC Blue Stars Zúrich
FC Blue Stars Zúrich 0-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-5 VfL Wolfsburgo
Grupo B:
FC Internazionale Women 0-1 FC Zúrich
FC Zúrich 0-2 BSC Young Boys
BSC Young Boys 0-1 FC Internazionale Women
Semifinales:
VfL Wolfsburgo 5-0 FC Internazionale Women
Vancouver Whitecaps 0-1 BSC Young Boys
Categoría masculina
Grupo A:
Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 FC Blues Stars Zúrich
Boca Juniors 2-0 Sevilla FC
Sevilla FC 0-0 FC Blue Stars Zúrich
GC Zúrich 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb
Boca Juniors 3-1 GC Zúrich
Sevilla FC 0-3 Dinamo Zagreb
FC Blue Stars Zúrich 0-5 Boca Juniors
Grupo B:
Benfica Lisboa 1-0 FC Zúrich
Seattle Sounders 1-1 PAOK de Tesalónica FC
PAOK de Tesalónica FC 1-1 FC Zúrich
FC Basilea 0-1 Benfica Lisboa
Seattle Sounders 0-1 FC Basilea
PAOK de Tesalónica FC 1-0 Benfica Lisboa
FC Zúrich 3-0 Seattle Sounders
Próximamente: (horarios en hora local)
Viernes 31 de mayo
Finales femeninas
Partido por el 5° y 6° puesto: FC Blue Stars Zúrich - FC Zúrich
Partido por el tercer y 4° puesto: FC Internazionale Women - Vancouver Whitecaps
Final: VfL Wolfsburgo - BSC Young Boys
Grupo A (masculino):
GC Zúrich - Sevilla FC
Dinamo Zagreb - Boca Juniors
FC Blue Stars Zúrich - GC Zúrich
Grupo B (masculino):
FC Basilea - PAOK de Tesalónica FC
Benfica Lisboa - Seattle Sounders
FC Zúrich - FC Basilea
Finales masculinas:
Puestos 9°/10°: 5° del Grupo A - 5° del Grupo B
Puestos 7°/8°: 4° del Grupo A - 4° del Grupo B
Puestos 5°/6°: 3° del Grupo A - 3° del Grupo B
Puestos 3°/4°: 2° del Grupo A - 2° del Grupo B
Final: 1° del Grupo A - 1° del Grupo B